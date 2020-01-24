advertisement

Seamus Mallon, a proud and energetic man, came into politics even though he thought it was hopeless persecution of the Northern Nationalist minority. Like so many others, the culmination of his life was marred by the violence of the IRA and loyalist paramilitaries and the belief that the security forces were behaving in a way that supported the IRA and undermined respect for law and order. He became a household name, a striking media artist, had a brief stint in the Seanad as Charles Haughey Representative, and was based in Westminster for 19 years.

Mallon was the deputy of SDLP leader John Hume for two decades. As spokesman for the Justice and Security Party, he was an open and lifelong opponent of armed republicanism. But because he criticized the Royal Ulster Police and Ulster Defense Regiment, some Protestants accused him of apologizing for the violence of the IRA, although Republicans denounced his anti-IRA rhetoric. He became a union hate figure. The compensation was the respect and admiration that he won across Ireland.

Seamus Mallon at the Peace and Reconciliation Forum at Dublin Castle in July 1995. Photo: Frank Miller

A nationalist scientist recalled “having a drink with him in a Dublin bar, I think, near RTÉ, and we were interrupted at least half a dozen times by traders who wanted to shake his hand and buy a drink “. In the early days of the BBC’s discussions in Northern Ireland, which had until then been dominated by union voices, Mallon gained recognition as someone who could take on self-confident figures such as Stormont’s minister John Taylor and “gasp nationalist viewers”.

Obsessed with an impressive voice and an acting timing, he also had a gift of the phrase. His “Sunningdale for Slow Learners” became the most cited fall by Republicans and unionists who made fun of their presence in a restored Stormont.

Like Hume (although Hume was relatively encapsulated in Derry, which was largely Catholic), Mallon refused to provide police protection. “I know those who protect me will be killed,” he said to an interviewer in London. Given his complaints about security forces’ misconduct, he also knew how cumbersome such a relationship would be. As he drove to and from his home in Co Armagh through years of loyalists and Republicans carrying out fake roadside checks, he was faced with tense encounters with night patrols by the security forces. The tension was heightened by the awareness of his wife Gertrude and daughter Órla, who were waiting for him to return to the mainly Protestant, loyalist market town.

In theory, at least, the culmination of his political career was the job-share that shaped the Stormont structures that resulted from the Belfast Agreement, but it was an arduous task to be Deputy First Minister with First Minister David Trimble. The real highlight had been part of the negotiations that had delivered the 1998 agreement.

Seamus Mallon with his wife Gertrude and daughter Órla after he kept his seat in Westminster for Newry and Armagh in June 1987. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

Unionists, officials and observers recognized his persistence. Hume had strained and exhausted the party’s loyalty by helping to end the IRA’s violence by getting Republicans into politics. Compared to the robust Mallon, his contribution in the negotiations was at best sporadically effective. With the much younger Mark Durkan, who would later replace Hume as party leader, Mallon took a nationalist line against British officials, and the Dublin ministers were temporarily willing to take the SDLP for granted while showing generosity to trade unionists, which later has been criticized by Republicans.

Mallon and Durkan knew that Trimble would not accept explicit oral equality in the form of two First Ministers, and had not determined that the positions should be paid equally. The agreement of the first terms and the deputy first ministers, for example, enabled the leader of the Ulster Unionists Trimble and his successor in the role, the DUP leader Revd Ian Paisley, to position themselves as if they were prime ministers, while the equal deputy is a lowercase letter was subordinate to “deputy”.

The SDLP negotiating team noted early on that both the British and Irish governments had begun to see the still little constitutional Republicans as crucial to a stable peace. Violence nationalism. The process confirmed the party’s concern that Mallon and others expressed during the previous Hume / Adams talks that Sinn Féin had such an advantage that it would supplant the SDLP as the main nationalist party, as had been done.

When Hume nominated him to share the highest Stormont position with Trimble, the party saw it as Mallon’s fault, but the friction between Trimble and Mallon, two men with short detonators, was also inevitable. Trimble’s volatility was considered acceptable by a leader with paisley on his heels and a 50/50 split party, while Mallon’s biting allegedly suggested a faulty personality. More than a decade later, he told RTÉ interviewer John Bowman that his three years in the post “had asked me what fate had against me”.

Northern Ireland’s first minister David Trimble and his deputy Seamus Mallon before the press at the opening session of the North-South Council of Ministers in Armagh in December 1999. Photo: Alan Betson

As the son of a nurse and a primary school principal, Mallon only lived in his birthplace Markethill during holidays in Donegal and followed his father’s job as a rural school principal for 13 years.

In addition to teaching, he played Gaelic football as a young man and worked intensively on amateur drama with a cross-community element in the city of Armagh. He produced, played and wrote an award-winning piece. Among those who remembered his days on the soccer field, some always thought he saw politics as a robust GAA game in which only a small quarter was asked or given. Both parents were involved in the War of Independence and the Civil War against the treaty. Her refusal to talk about her experiences prompted her son to resist violence. Her story also delayed his political engagement.

“The first time I voted in a local council election was when I stood up in May 1973,” he recalled much later. “It was a trade union area, not a nationalist organization, not a way of dealing with the democratic deficit today.” But he joined the Mid-Armagh Anti-Discrimination Committee, the civil rights movement, and the union. The SDLP had been in existence for two years in 1972.

In 2001, he told Westminster profile writer Andrew Roth that he was religiously agnostic and only got into politics “when the family of one of my students tried to get out of a terribly dilapidated home into a community center. At that time the city councils had the power of allocation. This family was rejected by a (trade union) city council saying: “No Catholic pig and his litter will ever get a home in Markethill while I’m here!”

Seamus Mallon at the SDLP annual conference in Newcastle, Co Down, November 2000. Photo: Matt Kavanagh

In 1973 he took over the seat of this council member and within five years he was vice chair of the SDLP. “He was also the first politician to be elected to both the Irish Senate (1981) and the old Northern Irish Assembly (1982).”

Media performances and speeches replaced the amateur drama, although some admiring SDLP colleagues hoped for decades that he would write again. But after Mallon left his main political office, he had no salary within four years of the collapse of the assembly and constitutional convention. For the next five years, the family depended on Gertrude’s salary as a nurse, and Mallon took on replacement apprenticeships.

He lost Haughey’s gift to the Seanad when a union verdict found that he couldn’t sit north and south at the same time. Offered by Fianna Fáil’s leader to counter Hume’s affinity for Garret FitzGerald, and tarnished by the mysterious bug of the family friends in Dublin with whom he stayed that Mallon denounced as maneuvers against Fianna Fáil as the seat of the Seanades (and Haughey’s relationship) cost him support in the SDLP. At Hume’s urging, the party maintained relations with all sides in the Dáil.

In the desperate late 1970s, Mallon flirted for a while with the idea of ​​negotiated independence and later a confederate state. In the New Ireland Forum’s nationalist think-in, which preceded the Anglo-Irish agreement, he advocated Haughey’s unified state option, but when the deal flopped into a formalized Irish dimension, Mallon backed it against Haughey’s rejection. A year later, in his fourth attempt to win union resignations to protest the agreement, he won the headquarters in Newry and Armagh Westminster and became a full-time paid politician at the age of 50.

He enjoyed London, where a sister lived, and felt much more comfortable in the lower house than in Europhile Hume. Never trusted, nor coordinated, was tested on their relationship in the weeks leading up to the IRA’s first “complete hiring” in August 1994. On August 18, Mallon said it was clear that there would be no termination. Republicans should be “removed … the process of building peace”.

At a hastily arranged constituency meeting (according to an inside report in The Fight for Peace by Eamonn Mallie and David McKittrick) after others expressed similar skepticism, Mallon said Hume’s MP colleagues would not be kept up to date. “The thing was dead. , we were taken away, ridiculed and laughed at. “

Hume insisted that he consulted her, called Mallon’s house to ask, “Do you want to keep the party alive or the people alive?” And said that he would “go to the end of the street”. You can get rid of me if I’m wrong. “On August 31, the IRA announced that it was going to stop. Mallon praised Hume’s accomplishment and generously paid tribute to him in later years. He maintained his own dark view of peace-processed republicanism to the end.

Irish unity

But there was one last throw in him. A common hometown (Lilliput Press, 2019) he wrote with journalist Andy Pollak said that a simple majority of 50 percent plus a majority in border surveys in Northern and Southern Ireland cannot deliver a stable, peaceful, united Ireland. Irish unity has to wait until a majority – or at least a substantial minority – in the Protestant and Unionist community supports it. This brought contemptuous and hostile reactions from the then developing “Ireland’s Future” / Think 32 lobby, which the traditional SDLP circles viewed as a Sinn Féin front. Mallon reiterated it on the radio and wrote in the Irish Times that the SDLP had amended the 1998 agreement and described it as a parallel agreement that key Stormont resolutions must be supported by parties that represent both traditions.

Seamus Mallon’s wife Gertrude Mallon passed away in October 2016. Her daughter Órla, granddaughter Lara and son-in-law Mark survive

