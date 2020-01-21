advertisement

If you waited for the perfect sale to buy a new gaming laptop at a great price, today is definitely the day you’ve been waiting for. Amazon offers great prices for powerful MSI gaming laptops in a one-day Gold Box sale with no fewer than six different options to choose from. Prices start at just $ 639 for the MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-614 15.6-inch gaming laptop, which is normally sold for $ 800, and the top-class MSI GV63 8SE-014 15.6-inch gaming laptop can be purchased for $ 1,175 instead of $ 1,800. There are also plenty of other deals, so be sure to check them out before this sale ends.

MSI GF63

Display: 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS level, 60Hz, 45 percent NTSC, thin edge

Processor: Intel Core i5-9300H 2. 4 – 4. 1 GHz

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (MaX-Q) 4G GDDR5

Memory: 8 GB (8 G x 1) DDR4 2666 MHz, 2 sockets; Max memory 64 GB

Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD

MSI Creator 17M

17. 3 ″ FHD (1920 × 1080), 120 Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS level 1920 × 1080 16: 9 NVIDIA GeForce GTX1660Ti 6G GDDR6

Core i7-9750h 2. 6 – 4.5 GHz Intel PTT

512 GB NVMe SSD 16 GB (8 G * 2) DDR4 2666 MHz 2 sockets; Max memory 64 GB

Usb 3. 2 Gen2 Type C * 1 USB 3. 2 Gen1 * 3 LAN Intel 9560 Jefferson Peak (2 × 2 802. 11 AC) bt 5 720P HD Webcam.AC Power adapter: 180 W

AC adapter Win 10 Multilingual webcam 3 cells (51 Whr) Li-Polymer 720P HD Webcam keyboard precision touchpad USB White backlight with anti-ghost key + silver lining

MSI GV63 8SE-014

Display: 15.6 ″ Fhd 120Hz 3ms Widescreen 94% NTSC colors Anti-glare, 100% sRGB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 6G GDDR6

Processor: Intel Core i7-8750H 2.3-4.0GHz

Memory: 16 GB (16 G * 1) DDR4 2400 MHz 2 sockets; Max memory 32 GB

Storage: 256 GB NVMe SSD + 1 TB (7200 Rpm)

Cooling: 2 fans, 2 outlets, 6 copper heat pipes

Special features: Nahimic 3 Digital 7.1 Audio Enhancer, MSI App player, Dragon center management app

MSI GS75 Stealth-413

Display: 17.3 Fhd (1920 × 1080), 144Hz 3ms, IPS level 1920 × 1080 16: 9

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1660Ti 6G GDDR6

Processor: Intel Core i7-9750h 2.5 – 4.5 GHz

Memory: 16 GB (8 G * 2) DDR4 2666 MHz 2 sockets; Max memory 64 GB

Storage: 1 TB NV Me SSD. Killer Gb LAN

