A Caloundra woman has remained speechless after winning a massive $ 60 million in the Powerball draw.

The winning numbers for draw number 1238 were 26, 3, 11, 2, 15, 1, 35 and the Powerball number 17th

When a Lott official called the Queensland woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, she was initially speechless. Then she couldn’t hold back her unbelief.

“I can’t believe it. Someone has to have me.”, She exclaimed.

“I have to check that this is real. I’m not sure I believe you.

“It’s crazy. I still can’t believe it. I’m speechless. I just don’t know what to say.

“I’ll have to make sure that this isn’t a strange dream.”

The woman said she would call her family immediately to share the good news.

When asked how she wanted to enjoy life as a multimillionaire, the winner said she was overwhelmed by the choice of how to enjoy it.

“There are a lot of things I can do with this win,” she said.

“I just have to let it work and figure out what to do with it, but it won’t be long before I have a lot of things to do.”

“I will probably retire early. I don’t think I will work again, that’s for sure.

“I will definitely be thinking about tonight how to enjoy the price and plan my celebrations.”

The regular player bought her QuickPick entry for 8 games at Caloundra Newsagency, Shop 1, 72 Bullcock Street, Caloundra.

Three people also won a share of the Division 2 price of $ 752,661.30, each slightly more than $ 250,000.

The Powerball jackpot rose to $ 60 million after being unused for four weeks, leading to the first grand prize of the year.

In Powerball there are two barrels with numbers. The first run contains 35 balls with the numbers one to 35, while the second run contains 20 balls with the numbers one to 20.

Seven winning numbers are selected from the first barrel, while only one – the decisive Powerball – is drawn from the second.

To win the first division, you have to match all seven winning numbers plus the Powerball in a single game. The odds for winning the first division at Powerball are 1 in 134,490,400.

Meanwhile, the chance to win a division prize with a single game in Powerball is one in 44.

Each standard Powerball game costs $ 1.35, and you must purchase a ticket by 7:25 p.m. to participate in the race.

Last year, Australia’s official lottery provider The Lott published the results of a new survey of more than 100 previous Division 1 winners.

Most of the winners were celebrated by investing, helping loved ones and buying a house.

“Every year we crown around 400 Division 1 winners in our lottery games. Many of them only discover their happiness after we have contacted them and announced the life-changing news that they have won the big one,” said the Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsay.

Australia’s biggest lottery winner was a mother from Sydney who won a $ 107,575,649.08 Powerball prize in January 2019.

