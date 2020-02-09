advertisement

The “power” universe expands with the launch of three spin-off series by creator, author, producer and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Starz announced on Sunday.

The three additional series are:

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”, the prequel story that takes viewers back to the 90s and early years of Kanan Stark.

advertisement

“Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force”, which follow Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) in his quest for political power.

“Power Book V: Force” that Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) follows after cutting ties and finally putting New York in his rearview mirror.

Watch the preview in the video above.

Also read: Method One joins Power Spinoff Power Book II: Ghost vs. Mary J Blige

“In television history, just a few shows have inspired four sequential expansions that have gone into active production and development at the same time,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters, offering a growing ensemble of complex, distinctive characters and the high-octane drama that makes Power a class of its own.”

Starz previously announced his second chapter in the “Power Book II: Ghost” series, starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man.

The spin-off falls under Kemp’s overall agreement with Lionsgate to develop and produce content for the studio through her End of Episode banner, which she signed in 2018. Jackson also signed a four-year contract with Starz that included a three-series commitment.

11 new television shows in the off-season of Premiere viewers: from “Lego Masters” to “Katy Keene” (photos)

When it comes to television, winter is usually not autumn – but a few of these series premieres could have cut for an earlier start in terms of ratings. TheWrap has ranked all programs that were released in the off-season in 2020 according to their “live” viewership. Two spin-off series at Fox and CBS were impressive, but one CW spin-off was not. Scroll through our gallery to see Nielsen’s return to the premieres of the eleven new mid-season shows that have premiered this season. Least seen is first, most seen last. Readers can find our autumn TV version of these rankings here. Also read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (photos) Fox / NBC / CBS / The CW

The CW

Rank: 10 Show: “Flirty Dancing” Net: Fox total viewers: 1.8 million * (* premiere in the time period. The debut of the special Post-NFL double header series, which was broadcast live in all time zones, brought 3.2 Million viewers.) Fox

Rank: 9 Ad: “In Debt” Net: NBC total viewers: 2.1 million NBC

Rank: 8 Ad: “Zoey’s exceptional playlist” Net: Total NBC viewers: 2.7 million * (* Preview of the premiere episode. The official time slot debut is on Sunday, February 16, at 8:00 p.m.) NBC

Rank: 7 Show: “Outmatched” Net: Fox total viewers: 3.2 million Fox

Rank: 6 Ads: “Lincoln Rhyme: Chasing the Bone Collector” Net: NBC viewers total: 4.4 million NBC

Rank: 5 Advertisements: “Substitute” Net: Fox total viewers: 4.6 million Fox

Rank: 4 Ad: “Tommy” Net: CBS total viewers: 4.787 million CBS

Rank: 3 Ad: “Lego Masters” Net: Fox total viewers: 4.837 million Fox

Rank: 2 Adverts: “9-1-1: Lone Star” Net: Fox total viewers: 5.8 million * (* Premiere after the NFC championship. 11.5 million viewers for the first time after the NFC championship) Fox

Rank: 1 Ads: “FBI: Most Wanted” Net: CBS total viewers: 7.1 million CBS

Previous slide

Next slide

Two spin-offs start strongly – one does not

When it comes to television, winter is usually not autumn – but a few of these series premieres could have cut for an earlier start in terms of ratings. TheWrap has ranked all programs that were released in the off-season in 2020 according to their “live” viewers. Two spin-off series at Fox and CBS were impressive, but one CW spin-off was not. Scroll through our gallery to see Nielsen’s return to the premieres of the eleven new mid-season shows that have premiered this season. Least seen is first, most seen last. Readers can find our autumn TV version of these rankings here.

Also read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (photos)

advertisement