SUMMIT HILL, Pa. – Before you drag your Christmas tree to the sidewalk, you will learn more about the benefits of ‘boom-cycling’ in this week’s Power To Save.

At the Carbon County Environmental Education Center they implement environmental programs, both inside and out. We met Franklin Klock, a naturalist at the environmental center in Carbon County. Klock is the resident expert and greets for the Carbon County Christmas tree cycle program.

“Pennsylvania is one of the largest tree nurseries in the country. Carbon County is one of the largest tree nurseries in Pennsylvania, so that means that Carbon County is one of the largest tree nurseries in the country, “said Klock.

Since 2007, the environmental center has been hiring someone to chop Christmas trees.

“We found a man who advertised the largest shredder / shredder in the province,” Klock said. “After the trees have dried up for a while, they are run by the shredder and everything that remains here is available to the general public.”

The end product is beneficial for growers and the environment.

“This is fantastic because some people have no acidic soil and there are certain things they want to grow by adding this type of mulch that will add acid again,” Klock explained. “It is a kind of win-win for all of us because we keep the organic material in the environment and do not fill the landfill.”

The tree bike program is free, so you can always take your tree with you.

“We will get Christmas trees until Easter. I have seen them come through bare and needleless

Simply follow the signs at the Carbon County Environmental Education and Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and place your tree behind the building.

