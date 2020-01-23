advertisement

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. – The use of fire to help prevent larger forest fires has only been legal in Pennsylvania since 2009.

Forest fires can cause considerable damage if they get out of hand. We spoke to Joe Ulozas and Chris Layaou of the Pennsylvania DCNR about the use of prescribed fire as a way to help them prevent.

“Usually in Pennsylvania, it is for fuel reduction or for the treatment of wood nurseries where you try to control weed vegetation or promote certain tree growth,” said assistant forest ranger Joe Ulozas.

Ulozas and Layaou cover Pinchot State Forest.

The use of prescribed fire does not happen overnight.

“The planning process probably takes a year and a half to two years before you actually lay a match on the floor,” says fireman Chris Layaou.

It requires special equipment to target certain areas and keep the fire in a controlled environment.

“There are certain areas where invasive species have taken over and you want that oak to survive,” Layaou said. “You probably have three people at the same time in different patterns that set fire to the forest. That is to do it in time, but also to control it. “

A large part of the state forest in northeastern Pennsylvania consists of oak and hickory trees.

“They have thicker bark and a deeper root system so that they can withstand the fire activity,” Ulozas explained.

That makes prescribed fire a useful tool to keep the state forests in Pennsylvania healthy.

“The soil responds very well to fires under the right conditions and controls,” Layaou added.

