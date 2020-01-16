advertisement

HANNOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. “A toilet is not a waste bin.”

advertisement

That is the report from Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority officials in Hanover County, Luzerne County.

“There are only three things that need to go in a toilet – liquid human waste, solid human waste and toilet paper,” said WVSA manager Bernie Biga.

We have visited the wastewater treatment plant to get a better idea why that is the case.

“The bar displays, it’s the first treatment here. We’re removing large pieces, as you can see.”

It didn’t take long to see what kind of things people dump in the drain.

“As you can see, the fat and oil that people throw away, waste, which they shouldn’t be, end up here along with many other plastic products,” Biga said. “What it does, it really shortens the life of our equipment in the field and also here.”

Biga said the biggest culprit is disposable wipes.

“I think people are not aware of the problems it causes. I think if more people knew, they wouldn’t do it.”

.

advertisement