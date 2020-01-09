advertisement

SYDNEY – Daniil Medvedev continued to outplay his opponents in the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a fierce and fierce victory against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and pushing Russia into the semifinals of the inaugural team event.

Medvedev, ranked number five in the world and unbeaten in the singles tournament, won 6-4 4-6 6-3 in Sydney and will lead Russia against the winner of Serbia-Canada-led Novak Djokovic.

Earlier, Russia’s Karen Khach anov defeated an outright Guido Pella from Argentina, 6-2 7-6 (4), with victories giving Russia an uncontested 2-0 lead in the quarterfinals before the doubles match.

The decisive victory came with the Knife Contest in next day’s quarterfinals, when Australia’s unproven doubles pair of Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios saved four match points before clinching a spot in the semifinals in an extended half-hour draw – used instead of a crucial third set.

With Russian squad captain Marat Safin sitting in his corner, Medvedev twice broke his opponent’s serve – and took a break – in a fun first set, where his forearm buzzed between sublime and out of control.

Schwartzman’s world number 13 got better as the match progressed, relentlessly attacking.

The duo exchanged hot words at one point, earning a Team Russia warning, before Medvedev took a penalty after waving his run to the umpire shortly after missing a service game in the second set.

The crowd turned against Medvedev, and the Russian seemed ready to dive, though proving it was only a partial ignition.

Schwartzman won the second set, but Medvedev recovered to make the decision, with the Russian 1.98m (6m by 6m) increasingly relying on his flourish served to recover from problems when tested.

WINNING CONDITIONS AUSTRALIA

In the day session, De Minaur and Kyrgios, best known for their singles game, defeated doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 3-6 6-3 18-16 to decide a semifinal against Spain or David led by Rafael Nadal. Goffin’s Belgium.

In something resembling a hug and a wrestling, De Minaur and Kirgios fell to a festive hug after making long cuts of half an hour, used instead of a crucial third set.

“This was the most stressful striker I’ve ever been involved with,” Kirgios said in a post-match court interview. “I’m definitely going to be a couple of red wines tonight.”

The duo were signed by team captain Lleyton Hewitt at the last minute after the teams split both singles matches, a decision he attributed to Kirgio’s irresistible form.

While the Kirgio court’s behavior has often sparked outrage, some have dealt with moments of pressure, as well as on Thursday. Facing a match point in the doubles draw, he removed a back-to-back winner from a service down a narrow gap.

In the singles matches, Kirgios was too strong for London-based left-hander Cameron Norrie, winning 6-2 6-2, while Britain’s Dan Evans further outscored De Minaur by a 20-6 best 7-6 ( 4) 4-6 7 -6 (2).

De Minaur and Evans split their opening sets, before Evans finally secured a victory week boosting morale outside the Australian Open.

Hewitt then made the conscious call to put the 20-year-old De Minaur back on trial immediately, partnering with Kirgios instead of the doubles specialist.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett in Sydney; editing by John Stonestreet and Toby Davis)

