Are you ready for the final of the power series? It is a huge event that will be full of answers.

Who shot Ghost? This is promised in the course of the last episode. However, this is not what the promo broadcast tonight really revealed. There were two things that emphasized it more than anything else.

The three other suspects – We still have Saxe, Tariq and Tasha out there and we don’t think any of these decisions can be taken as a surprise. How on earth would they? We are a bit shocked that Saxe is still there, but at the same time there is a good chance that he will be involved, even if he is not the shooter in the end.

The “Final Treason” – It was interesting that this was teased at the end of the episode, mainly due to the fact that it was hyped up in season 6 of Key Art. It feels like Saxe is being eliminated as a suspect at this point because he really doesn’t fit the bill.

When Ghost’s own son takes his own life, it seems to be the most dramatic turn of the past and worthy of the term “betrayal”. But does the series really want to end things like this? We think this is a merit, but there is no such surprising factor either. This is the end that many of us would probably have thought came into effect some time ago.

The hard part will be waiting until February 9th to see the end of the whole saga. There will be a short break for the Super Bowl!

