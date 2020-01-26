advertisement

Would you like to know the return flight date of Power Season 6, Episode 15, as well as more information about what to expect? Think of this article as your source for both of these things!

There is some bad news when it comes to this episode, and that’s it – Episode 15 is the series finale. It is the end of the road, however difficult it may be. In this episode, you’ll learn who shot Ghost, why, and how all of this leads to the Power Book II: Ghost spin-off, which may premiere later this year.

Here’s the other bad news we need to share now – you won’t be watching Episode 15 next week. Due to the Super Bowl, understandably, Starz doesn’t want the wolves to see one of their biggest shows. Sure, a lot of people watch the app early, but there are still people who see Starz and the network doesn’t want to lose any of that audience.

The Power Series finale will arrive on Sunday, February 9th – it’s the same day as the Oscars, but unlike the Super Bowl, Starz isn’t that worried.

It is difficult to determine how the series will end, but above all we hope for an emotional ending. We want the series to make sense in terms of emotional reward, and we also want some shocking moments and great accomplishments. It’s almost impossible to create an ending that everyone loves, but you want to stay away from one that everyone hates. You can’t please everyone, so you have to throw it out the window.

