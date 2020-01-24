advertisement

We’re now just over 24 hours from Power Season 6, Episode 14, which debuts on Starz, and we know this season matters. It is the penultimate episode of the series and this is also an opportunity to learn a little more about Rashad Tate. Did he shoot Ghost and if not, what were all his motives? What is his endgame

It is obvious that we need to know if Tate is responsible for shooting Ghost – this is a priority in “Reversal of Fortune”. Another one for us is figuring out where Tate comes from. We already know that he is a memorable character in relation to his time around James St. Patrick, but we need to know more beyond that. What brought him into politics? What is his family life like? What motivates him so much? We saw in Paz’s episode how much she went through and we are sure that the Tate episode is meant to produce something quite similar.

Perhaps in this episode Tate will also have an opportunity to tell more about why this choice matters to him – part of his motive to shoot Ghost was that it wasn’t necessary to be so urgent. Why on earth was he so insane that it was happening now? Couldn’t he just have been waiting to run for office again later? Was it really about Ghost’s arrogance?

One last question we’re asking ourselves: how many other people has Tate tried to hire? It seems like he’s responsible for bringing in the characters from Brandon Michael Hall and Cedric the Entertainer. In the meantime he also seems to have tried to get Dre on board. Is there anyone we just don’t know for one reason or another?

Everything will be revealed here when Power Season 6 Episode 14 airs on Starz this weekend.

What do you want to see when it comes to Tate’s story about Power, Season 6, Episode 14?

