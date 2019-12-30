advertisement

Thousands of Victorians are without electricity this morning as energy suppliers investigate the cause.

Around 20,000 customers were waiting for the power supply from Powercor, Jemena and CitiPower to resume around 9:05 a.m. Several streets in the west, north, northwest and inner east were affected.

Houses are slowly returning and the number of people without electricity is starting to decrease.

As of 9.17 a.m., 12,650 Powercor customers, 1,641 Jemena customers and 46 CitiPower customers were affected

The cause of the failures is not known because the energy suppliers are trying to remedy the power failures.

Several roads are in Hawthorn, Camberwell, Braunschweig West, Toorak, Prahran, South Melbourne, Caulfield North, Greenvale, Glenroy, Fawkner, Fairfield, West Airport, Keilor East, Niddrie, Avondale Heights, Keilor East, Footscray, Maribyrnong, Maidstone, Altona, Altona North, Werribee, Hoppers Crossing and regional cities.

