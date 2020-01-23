advertisement

Power star Michael Rainey Jr. feel the anger of the fans. The popular STARZ actor shared a savage revelation that he has hundreds of death threats in his direct messages right now.

Key facts: Last night, Rainey – who plays Tariq St. Patrick on the show “Power” – went to Instagram and kept the 100 fans on him.

I go through my dms tryna understand why I have 326 death threat messages 🤨🤨

Key details: This week, a hilarious souvenir-style social media post went viral by paying tribute to Rainey’s fictional father on screen, James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

Wait, there is more: Combat rap legend D.N.A. Field recently released a video summary of last Sunday’s episode and acknowledged Ghost’s death.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AB3uUz_N6TI (/ embedded)

The power will never be the same now that we know Ghost is Dead 😢 .. So I had to make this summary when it rains, it pours verse RT RT pic.twitter.com/1xK05jiJ3M

– D.N.A ™ THE CHAMP 🏆 (@DNA_GTFOH) January 20, 2020

Before you leave: Tuesday, the executive producer of “Power” 50 cents hit social media to reveal that there are different perspectives on who shot Ghost and viewers should continue to listen to learn the truth.

You’ll have to wait to find out who killed Ghost. 😠 I will run away more before it’s over. I have prepared myself for everything possible WELCOME TO THE 50CENT SHOW 🤨 pic.twitter.com/64AhXYcHK1

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 21, 2020

