“Power” actress La La Anthony knows how to get those likes. The recent breathtaking bikini picture of the hip hop vixen has brought the internet a bit of a breach with massive co-signs and celebrity commentary.

Key facts: According to reports, La La’s new Instagram post generated nearly 500,000 likes on Friday.

La La posed by a sparkling swimming pool backed by lush vegetation, offering only its location geographically labeled in Punta Cana as additional information. La La may not have the 157 million followers on Instagram seen by girlfriend Kim Kardashian, but it does have its followers – 9.9 million to be precise. One comment even came from Gabrielle Union. The judge “America’s Got Talent” wrote: “Take your foot off our necks !!” Over 245,000 likes were left in just two hours. (The explosion)

On a related note: In early January, La La raised her eyebrows after being spotted during a public outing with the actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Recent photos of Carmelo Anthony’s wife, La La Anthony, seen with Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, wonder on the Internet if La La is trying to get some of the power from Doctor Manhattan. The Power actress and Aquaman star were photographed together, having breakfast at Tribeca on Tuesday, January 8. La La (38) and Mateen II (33), being seen together quickly raised eyebrows. Mainly because Anthony is a married woman and it was not that long ago that he arranged things with Melo. (HHW)

Wait, there is more: Despite speculation, additional reports have claimed that La La was not discreet for a romantic date.

“He is a mutual friend and Melo and La are doing very well. They are back together,” a source close to Carmelo told Page Six. La La, 38, and handsome actor, 33, who played the role of Cadillac in “The Get Down”, portrayed the Black Manta in “Aquaman” and currently plays Cal Abar in “Watchmen” by HBO, were spotted having lunch together in Tribeca on Tuesday. (page six)

Before you leave: Back at Christmas, La La shared family photos alongside her husband Carmelo and their son.

