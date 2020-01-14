advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Creator of “power” Courtney kemp wants people to know that the stakes will be really high when his highly anticipated spinoff arrives. STARZ executive confirmed buzz Wu-Tang clan method man join the star cast.

Key facts: On Tuesday, Kemp visited Instagram to share a photo of Meth and let subscribers know that he is officially part of the spinoff team.

advertisement

Key details: Tuesday, the executive producer of “Power” 50 cents hit social media to spread the word to fans.

Wait, there is more: According to reports, Meth will play the role of a lawyer in “Power Book II”.

Wire alum Method Man will play the ambitious and savvy lawyer Davis Maclean in the series created by Courtney Kemp. Designed as part of the large global contract signed Kemp with Lionsgate in late 2018, the character is attracted to the underground world of New York led by the character of Blige, Oscar-nominated, but can find himself trapped by certain secrets of his past. (Deadline)

Before you leave: In 2019, 50 Cent revealed that the spinoff series would take place 48 hours after the end of the “Power” scenario.

advertisement