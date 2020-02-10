advertisement

“Power” may have ended this weekend after the sixth season, but as the hashtag in the teaser for the series finale #PowerNeverEnds said, Starz has released the full cast for the show’s first spinoff. “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Newcomers in the “Power” universe are Daniel Bellomy (“The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story”) as “Ezekiel’ Zeke ’Cross”; Paige Hurd (“The Oval”, “Hawaii Five-O”) as “Lauren”, Melanie Liburd (“This is Us”, “Gypsy”) as “Caridad ‘Carrie’ Milgram”, Justin McManus (“Star”) as “Jabari Reynolds”, “Woody McClain” (“The Bobby Brown Story”, “The New Edition Story”) as “Cane Tejada”, “Lovell Adams-Gray” (“Coroner”, “Slasher”) as “Dru Tejada” and “LaToya Tonedeo” (“The Oath”) as “Diana Tejada”.

They join newcomers Mary J. Blige and Cliff Method Man Smith, returning the mainstays Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, and Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick. Other recurring “power” lineups are Gianni Paolo (“Ma”, “The Fosters”) as Brayden, Tariq’s roommate, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine (“Ray Donovan”, “Modern Love”) as defender “Tameika Washington”.

Also read: “Power” universe expanded with three new spin-off series at Starz (video)

“Power Book II: Ghost” begins almost immediately after the end of “Power”, starting days after the crazy events of the series finale, which was broadcast on Sunday evening (and finally – finally – revealed who shot Ghost). The sequel follows Tariq in his new college life as his hopes of getting rid of his father’s double legacy come up against increasing pressure to save his family.

The show’s creator, Courtney A. Kemp, will return as a showrunner, with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson again acting as the executive producer. Lionsgate TV produces the show for Starz.

Fortunately for fans of “Power”, “Power Book II: Ghost” is only the first sequel to the hit show. A prequel and two spinoffs will follow, focusing on other iconic characters, including Kanan (Jackson), Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate), and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). Read more about these shows here and watch the teaser “Power Book II: Ghost” while you are with us.

