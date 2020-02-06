advertisement

The “Power” series is almost over. Before Sunday’s unavoidable broadcast, the popular STARZ program announced its intention to organize a non-stop marathon before its last episode.

Key facts: This week, social media channels “Power” announced that the marathon would start on Friday.

Key details: “Power” also offered fans a lot of backstage moments from its six seasons.

Wait, there is more: Thursday, “Power” actor Joseph “Tommy” Sikora teased fans about the series ending this weekend.

Before you leave: Back in November 2019, the star “Power” Omari “Ghost” Hardwick reflected on his race on everyone’s favorite STARZ series.

See this post on Instagram

“It’s always your next move” -Napoleon Hill _____________________________ This rings true in everything and every move we make in life ….. or in fiction. Sometimes when the gift that is given to the soul of a spectator or a listener is so definitive, lasting and powerful … the border between the two becomes blurred. Thank you Starz, producers, screenwriters, directors, crew, teamsters and my beloved cast for trusting each other enough to greatly help blur this line. This is when programming changes culture. My belief is that we have accomplished this. Thank you to the fans for entrusting me with the quarterback work of this team of bandits who marked by stealing your heart week after week for 6 years. Thank you @ 50cent @courtneyakemp @markcanton @shinybootz #CarmiZlotnik for your gifts and for knowing that I was this QB. #ChrisAlbrecht ..thanks for the process. @gary_lennon for wisdom. Thank you also Courtney for allowing me to select another talented woman in @shanasteinprod to head 610. Shana thank you for your safety, your openness, your confidence, your challenge, your love, your protection, your ear and your view of ALL things me (in particular), but also my talented casting companions. Never forget. @ naturi4real @ josephsikora4 @misslloren @lala @michaelraineyjr @shane_m_johnson @theonlyelizabethrodriguez @therealvictorgarber @realdonshea for the game ONE on… and ALL teammates past and present! + Thank you #GlynnTurman for giving me a lifetime of mentoring and championing my marathon🤜🏾🦅🦅🤛🏾. A gift that you are. @mrsjaeh thank you for the famous prayer of me embracing my power months before this work is brought by God. Lasting prayer answered. ** & TO EACH family member, friend, colleague & most imperatively… FAN who finds himself in a dead end between this Real & Fiction always present at the moment of knowing if your ghost has just become THAT… a ghost… And are angry about it…. I understand your emotion and if Ghost taught you something… .. watch the company you keep and keep the company you watch. 👊🏾

A post shared by Omari Hardwick (@omarihardwickofficial) November 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. PST

