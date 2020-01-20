advertisement

ATLANTA – Norman Powell scored 27 points, including 17 in the final round, and the Toronto Raptors withstood the late attack from Atlanta on Hawks 122-117 on Monday.

Toronto led with 21 points, 112-91, before surviving a late comeback for the Hawks, who pulled within two points at 117-115. Fred VanVleet, who had 20 points, sank three free throws with a time remaining of 14.2 seconds after being fouled by John Collins and pushed the lead to five points.

Powell had only 10 points through three quarters before finding his 3-point range in the last period to lead Toronto’s productive second unit. The backups were on the ground when Toronto made its comeback in the third quarter and stayed in the game for most of the finals.

Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists for Atlanta. Young’s four-point game reduced Toronto’s lead to 114-107 with 1:39 points remaining. Collins’ revision reduced the deficit to two points.

Powell made three straight 3s to lead the decisive rise in Raptors early in the last period. After Serge Ibaka added a 3, Powell continued his hot streak with another long-range shot, a 27-foot shot.

Powell has scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games. Toronto took the fourth win in a row.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 points for the Raptors.

Toronto scored the first nine points and quickly increased the lead in the first section to 34 points with 34:22. For the defending champion of the NBA, however, this would not be an outlier.

Atlanta beat Toronto 35:21 in the second half and led 60:57 in the second half. The Hawks scored a nine-point advantage (70-61) with a 3-pointer from Cam Reddish.

Powell’s back-to-back 3 hands helped the raptors quickly close the gap. Two free throws by Siakam brought the game 79 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s congestion put Toronto 81:80 ahead. The Raptors led 83-82 into the final stages.

Raptors: Toronto has yet to find a final version of its first five games, even after VanVleet’s second leg after missing five games with a thigh injury. “I think it will be in constant motion for the rest of the season,” said coach Nick Nurse, who said, “a lot of people are worth it.”

Hawks: Vince Carter made two shots – both 3-shots – against his former team. … C Alex Len (lower back pain) missed his fourth game in a row but is expected to be available against the Clippers on Wednesday. … Kevin Huerter, who scored only 1 out of 7 field goals and scored only two points on Saturday defeat 136: 103 against Detroit, had nine points while scoring only 3 out of 12 shots.

HONOR OF THE KING

Pierce said the holiday in honor of Pastor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy was special for Atlanta, King’s hometown. “The importance of the day here in Atlanta goes without saying,” said Pierce, adding that King “is the most important figure in our city’s history.”

Sister said he hoped young players would use the day to learn more about King. “Hopefully this is an educational day for her,” said Sister.

