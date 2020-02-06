advertisement

Myles Powell pulled off a subpar showing with a game-high 34 points Wednesday as No. 12 Seton Hall advanced to an early lead, then held a late Georgetown race for a 78-71 Eastern Conference victory. Great in Washington, DC

Jared Rhoden added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (17-5, 9-1), who increased their conference lead over second-placed Villanova in two games. The Wildcats lost 79-76 to Butler on Kamar Baldwin’s 3-pointer in the buzzer.

Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas (13-10, 3-7) with a 19-point, 16-run double. Jahvon Blair scored 18 points, but made only 4 of 16 field goals, and Terrell Allen struck for 11 but conserved just 4 of 17 from the floor.

Georgetown played without leading scorer Mac McClung (foot) for the second straight game and lost his offense. Hoyas converted just 23 of 68 shots from the field, including a bad 4 of 21 from the 3-point line.

Blair’s 3-pointer drew Georgetown within 69-65 with 4:15 left in the game, but Powell and Rhoden responded with lineups to return an eight-point cushion at the 1:54 mark.

Apparently eager to make amends for her first conference loss on Saturday to Xavier, Seton Hall nearly ran Georgetown out of the building in the first four minutes. The Pirates conserved 3 points in their first four possessions and took a 16-0 lead after Romaro Gill hit just 3:33 into the game.

But Hoyas found some traction as the half went on, working back into the fray even though Powell voluntarily scored. Coming off a nine-point day against Xavier, the Big East Player of the Year candidate scored 15 in the first 10 minutes, making it 27-14 with 9:38 left in the lineup.

Georgetown put up the better part of the half over the next seven minutes, pulling within 36-30 in Allen’s steal. But Powell finished in the half with 21 points with a 3-point play that helped Seton Hall take a 42-32 lead into interference.

