The number of legitimate NCAA national basketball players of the year has narrowed, with Myles Powell from Seton Hall and Luka Garza from Iowa at the top.

The NCAA basketball season moves into the focus of the conference game as February approaches, and since the best teams have started to separate from the rest of the country and / or from the rest of the conference, the same thing happens in the National Player of the Year race.

There are currently only six legitimate candidates who appear to be in the race. Players like Jordan Nwora from Louisville and Vernon Carey Jr. from Duke have fallen off the pitch in the past few weeks and have said goodbye to the race for the time being. Other marginal competitors, such as Markus Howard from Marquette, simply haven’t moved the needle enough to consider more than that.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that one of these players – or anyone else – still can’t be named National Player of the Year. There are still seven weeks to go until the selection Sunday (we are approaching!) And countless meaningful games by then.

At this point, however, there simply aren’t many players who have dominated throughout the season (which is one of the reasons why there are so many parities, but I’m digressing). These six artists were by far the most remarkable artists with worthy combinations of production, impact, “Heisman moments” and team success.

Who are the current top 6 players in the National Player of the Year race and how do they measure up? Find out in the latest edition of our Power Rankings:

