POTTSVILLE, Pa. – A mother from Schuylkill County has brought “eleven on the board” to a new level of cuteness.

“My son is 6 months old and I was on maternity leave and instead of getting my masters and going back to school, getting a second job, I just take funny pictures because I want him to look at these pictures and hate them or love them. I’m just trying to be a nice mom and have nice memories, “Alyssa Eubert explained.

Alyssa was shopping with her mother a few weeks ago when they came across red and white felt. Then I came up with an idea. Alyssa wanted to make an elf costume for her 6-month-old son Dylan as a way to celebrate his first Christmas and give the family a photo for the family scrapbook.

“I posted a photo and my friends love it. My family, everyone thought it was hilarious. We thought, I thought, “Oh, I’m just doing a few more than a few more.” Then it changed to “Let’s do 25 days.”

Every day this month, Alyssa has placed another photo of Dylan in a different setting in his elf costume, with a variety of props and funny captions on Facebook. It has melted hearts in our area and little Dylan was even seen at Good Morning America last week.

“There is so much negativity and everything on the internet is just political. I was thinking, you know what, I’m going to share my baby. He’s so happy for everyone, my friends, family, everyone who wants to see him. Whether you’re a Being a Republican, a Democrat, everyone loves a happy baby, so it’s perfect. Everyone gets pleasure and I’m glad there’s no negativity about it. Everyone just enjoys it every day. “

And little Dylan captures the hearts and feelings of many in the process.

