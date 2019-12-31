advertisement

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Garfield Square in Pottsville looked like almost every afternoon with traffic flowing up and down Market Street, but the scene here will be a bit different on Tuesday evenings.

A New Year’s party starts at 11 p.m. It is fitting for a brand that is synonymous with the largest city in Schuylkill County.

“This is exciting, not just for my family, but for all our employees at Yuengling who come from our 190th anniversary. It has become a tradition to celebrate the center with our annual New Year’s Eve bottle, “said Jennifer Yuengling.

Pottsville will ring the new year by lifting a 6-foot Yuengling bottle. There will also be music and a large electronic clock to start the countdown to 2020.

“The community has greatly supported us over the past 190 years, so we would like to think that one of our resolutions, which will be in place by 2020, is to continue giving back to our surrounding communities and markets, both in Pennsylvania and our second home in Tampa, Florida , said Yuengling.

At Scanlan Beverage on the other side of the city, customers were in and out for a drink so that they could ring the New Year in style.

“It is going very stable and is starting to pick up quite quickly. We are ready for the last rush,” said owner Douglas Scanlan.

The latter almost before we enter a brand new decade.

.

