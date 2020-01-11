advertisement

Micah Potter scored a career-high 24 points to pass along with 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 58-49 victory over No. 20 Penn State on Saturday at State College, Pa.

Brad Davison collected 11 points and 13 rebounds and Kobe King added 10 points for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who have won 13 in a row over Penn State.

Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Warriors (12-4, 2-3), who had their home win by snapping 13 games.

advertisement

Stevens extended his double-team scoring record in 30 straight games. Izaiah Brockington contributed 15 points for Penn State.

Both teams started very slow with the match without a result in the first time on television.

Penn State missed its first 12 shots and fell 10-0 after Potter scored the first 10 for Wisconsin.

Stevens finally tied in a three-point play to take the Nittany Litons to the scoreboard with 11:24 left in the first half.

Potter drained a 3-pointer from the wing to give the Badgers a 21-11 lead with 6:15 left in the first half.

After Jamari Wheeler dropped his second triple as Penn State closed within six points, Potter responded with a 3-pointer and Davison converted a difficult team to put Wisconsin ahead 28-17.

The Badgers held a 31-22 lead in the second half thanks in large part to Potter’s 18 points.

Penn State shot just 8 of 29 in the first half.

Wisconsin opened the second half with a suffocating defense and led 37-25 with 15:56 remaining.

When Stevens finished a three-point play, the Nittany Lions cut the lead to 39-33 with 12:42 left.

King fell on a turnover jumper and Davison hit a 3-goal while the Badgers responded and took a 50-39 lead with 6:25 left.

Penn State scored baskets in a row and closed within seven.

Then after Brockington made 1 of 2 free throws with 2:03 left, the Nittany Lions trailed 56-49.

Trevor Anderson scored the first basket of the game and Wisconsin led 58-49.

– Starting the media level

advertisement