Food, patriotism and marketing will soon grow together in a taxpayer sponsored Buy Canadian Promotion Campaign. A new Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada call for proposals calls for a $ 25 million five-year marketing plan to “tell and be proud of the history of the Canadian food sector” and “Canadian products from the To promote domestic market “.

The initiative is part of the $ 134 million pledged in the spring budget to launch Canada’s first food policy. It includes $ 50 million for local food infrastructure, $ 24.4 million for troubleshooting food labeling and display errors, $ 15 million for promoting healthy food in remote regions in the north, and 26, $ 3 million for food waste reduction.

The $ 25 million spent on the advertising campaign will spend $ 1.5 to $ 4 million each on a digital first ad strategy over the next five years. The goal is to “tell the story of the Canadian agricultural and food sector and reach the audience on an emotional level. “

“In theory, this is a great idea, but it could easily turn into a marketing disaster,” said Sylvain Charlebois, professor and senior director of the Agricultural and Food Analytics Laboratory at Dalhousie University.

The problems start with the premise, he says. “What is Canada’s brand? I’m not sure if there is a consensus except for a few bureaucrats in Ottawa who could agree on the Canadian brand. “

Charlebois says it is unclear whether the intention is to advertise food products labeled “Product of Canada” to indicate that they contain at least 98 percent Canadian content, or those labeled “Made in Canada” that have a threshold of 51 percent.

“When this initiative is about promoting the industry and creating transparency, processing, sales and service must be kept in line,” he says.

A national campaign could run counter to the “buy local” movement, for which the federal food strategy also wants to promote. Aliments du Quebec, FoodLand Ontario, Canada’s Food Island on Prince Edward Island, and Buy BC are successful examples of provincial campaigns.

“At this point, adding a federal marketing tier would only make more noise,” says Charlebois. Also, “Buy Canadian” may not be the best idea in some parts of the country, such as Quebec. Just ask Walmart. Your “Buy Canadian” campaign was a disaster in the province of La Belle. “

Charlebois says it will be “difficult” to promote Canada without promoting protectionism. In the worst case, Canada would lose a challenge to the World Trade Organization, as the United States did with its country of origin labeling plan.

“I think we have a problem with how we see ourselves in Canada,” Mathew Wilson, senior vice president of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, no longer told the Commons International Trade Committee in 2017. “

Wilson added: “We have a great brand image as producers of healthy, affordable and quality food, but we don’t export it. One of the lowest exports that we make is agricultural products. It’s crazy. … Canadian producers often send things to others Places and then it comes back as a finished product and we buy it as Turkish or Israeli or something else if it’s just Canadian from the start. “

Last year, a revised Health Canada Canada Food Guide focused on meat and dairy products in favor of cereals and vegetables. “The dairy industry really didn’t like it,” says Charlebois. He expects the current campaign to promote all raw materials, as Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s mandate is to promote the industry itself.

The Department’s call for proposals states: “Canadians generally prefer to buy Canadian food when it is available. They believe that food made in Canada is of good or excellent quality, ”he said.

In a survey conducted by Summit Research last fall, 91 percent of Canadians said they knew little, very little, or nothing about modern farming practices, although 60 percent wanted to know more.

