advertisement

Brad Treliving, General Manager of Calgary Flames, started cutting salaries in 2020. When winger Michael Frolik came to the Buffalo Sabers for a fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft, Treliving released another $ 4.3 million.

“Cap Friendly” states that the Flames have more than $ 4.7 million in the Cap Room. Treliving said it would invest until the close on February 24th.

advertisement

Athletic’s Scott Cruickshank suggests that treliving could chase a big top six striker, preferably a right winger. It is believed that he may target a pending free agent. However, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that Flames management was not interested in loan players, but rather those with a remaining contract term.

Here’s a look at five players who could be on the radar of the flames in the coming weeks.

Brandon Saad, Chicago Blackhawks

Recent speculations indicate that several clubs have expressed interest in Saad. Among them are said to be the Edmonton Oilers, Flames’ greatest rival. The 26-year-old’s $ 6 million annual salary until 2020/21 could prove too expensive for the Oilers.

In return, if the Blackhawks move Saad, they could look for a good young defender. The price they charge the flames could affect Rasmus Andersson. The Flames would also have to deliver another paid player or ask the Hawks to pick up part of Saad’s cap hit.

Tyler Toffoli, Los Angeles Kings

Toffoli is an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the Flames could target him if they can’t find a player with a contract term. You could also try a trade-and-sign scenario.

The 27-year-old is a versatile two-way striker who could have a good second-line fit. If the kings are in rebuild mode, the return could include a decent pull pick or good offspring.

Andreas Athanasiou, Red Wings of Detroit

A fast skater who can play in the center or on the wing. The 25-year-old Athanasiou could benefit from a scene change. After scoring 30 goals and 54 points last season, he only managed five goals and 19 points for the sad Red Wings in 36 games.

Athanasiou is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. He could shine if he saw top 6 minutes on a better squad like Calgary’s. Like the Blackhawks, the wings need a good level of young defense and could ask for Andersson. Maybe the Flames could counter Oliver Kylington.

Kasperi Kapanen, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 23-year-old Kapanen, who signed a three-year deal averaging $ 3.2 million last summer, would easily stick to the Flames ceiling. He has good speed and is well on the way to another performance with 20 goals and 44 points.

The Leafs greatest need is a reliable backup goalkeeper, but the Flames have nothing to spare. You could also use additional blueline depth. T.J. Rumor has it that Brodie and Travis Hamonic will be available earlier this season. The flames could dangle one of them for a younger, affordable winger.

Kevin Labanc, San Jose Sharks

After reaching a career high of 56 points last season, Labanc relied on himself by signing a one-year contract worth $ 1 million, hoping that this could lead to a more lucrative business this summer , With 21 points in 44 games, the 24-year-old winger is significantly below his performance from 2018-19.

With the Sharks in danger of falling out of the playoff competition, GM Doug Wilson could become a seller at the close of trading. The Flames may find it worthwhile to explore Labanc’s trading status.

advertisement