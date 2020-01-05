advertisement

The Major Opening 2020 is scheduled to begin at Melbourne Park on January 20, and the city was covered with flames to the east on Saturday (January 4), damaging air quality.

Chairman of the ATP Board of Directors Dj Djokovic said early on Sunday (January 5) that any delay would be the last resort, but it should be discussed.

“I mean it’s right for you to say that (ask the question),” he said as he pressed on the issue in Brisbane, where he plays in the first ATS Cup team event for Serbia.

“Obviously, you always have to be … because of some extreme weather and conditions, you just have to take that into account.

“But I think that’s probably the final version of everything. I think they will try to do something not to delay the days and when it will start.

“I mean, and I understand why, but if it comes down to conditions that affect players’ health, I think we should definitely take that into account.”

Jesse ok retains ATP Cup rival Anderson to win start to new decade

Australia has been experiencing catastrophic fires for weeks, leaving 24 people dead and hundreds in property.

Last week, tennis officials made the unprecedented decision: Canberra International to unleash the ATP Challenger 125 and the women’s ITF World Tennis Tour, which serves as a step-by-step tour of the entire event.

They said the match would be impossible in the Australian capital, which was drowned in smoke and the tournament would begin on Monday in Bendigo, Victoria.

Ok Tweak said that he had experienced air quality problems in Chinese tournaments, but the shooting caused an unprecedented situation.

The Serbian superstar said he had not spoken to Tennis Australia manager Craig Tilly, “but there are people on my team.”

“They are obviously watching the situation every day as it develops, and we hope that it is rested with smoke and fires,” he said.

“I think they will be able to do it the same way and if the quality of the air is affected … I think Tennis Australia will probably have to make some rules, I think.

“I mean, it’s hard for them, because the game has to be respected in terms of playing, and the Australian Open starts at a certain time, so it’s got a lot of different stuff involved.

“But health is a concern for me and everyone.”

He said that the ATP players’ council should be held before the Australian Open, and the issue would be on the agenda.

