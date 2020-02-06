advertisement

President Museveni at the 39th Tarehe Sita celebration in the Nakaseke district on Thursday (PPU).

NAKASEKE – President Museveni said that despite the many achievements of the UPDF, it must guard against “contamination”.

Speaking at Tarehe Sita celebrations in the Nakaseke district on Thursday, February 6, 2020, the president said that if the military has made peace, it must now seek to be an agent of social transformation.

“I am glad that we have finally succeeded in building the army from the people and for the people. However, as usual, when you put milk in the container and leave it there, flies can contaminate it if it is not well covered. If a fly falls into the milk, you cannot take it. Therefore, the UPDF must guard against contamination as all good things can be contaminated, “said Mr. Museveni.

“While the military has brought peace, it must now seek to be an agent of social transformation that would involve encouraging civilians to participate in commercial farming as opposed to subsistence farming. The theme of this year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations is good because it is about consolidating. It aims to maintain and deepen the discipline as well as to serve the people, “he added.

The President has said that the biggest enemy we have today is the people who have large chunks of land but who practice subsistence farming.

“The campaign must focus on food security and lift people out of poverty. We also need to add factories that can help transform agricultural products, and then add services, ICTs, ”he added.

Museveni said the reason he sent UPDF officers to distribute the seedlings was to get Ugandans out of the tradition.

“Many Africans are poor because they stick to tradition, including negative tradition. The positive tradition is going well. To NRM leaders, do not coexist where there is this culture of working only for the stomach. The biggest enemy we have is people who have land but only work for the stomach. The campaign should work for food security and money, ”he said.

