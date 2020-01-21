advertisement

A South Derbyshire post office is closed following an armed robbery.

The Overseal post office at Lullington Road was targeted this morning, January 20, before it opened to the public.

According to its website, the post office was to open at 7:30 a.m.

A Post office spokesperson confirmed that it had been closed throughout the day due to an “armed robbery”.

The spokesman said: “The post office can confirm that there was an armed robbery at the Overseal post office this morning before the branch opened to the public.

“The people who run our postal branches provide important services to local communities.”

Post office bosses urged anyone with information to contact Derbyshire police.

They added: “This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will support the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

“The post office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“The branch is temporarily closed. It is not known at this time when the branch will be able to reopen. In the meantime, alternative branches include Moira and Linton.”

Derbyshire police have been contacted for further information, but have yet to respond.

