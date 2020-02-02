advertisement

Imagine the scene: you are in the club and no longer have any money. Don’t worry, Post Malone could come over and give you money!

Actors, actresses, musicians, celebrities and soccer fans have come to the Super Bowl LIV in Florida tonight, where the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will compete.

There was a lot going on Friday, January 31, as people were preparing for the peak of the national soccer league championship. However, if you haven’t come across 11 Miami, you can call yourself very unhappy.

You can read Post Malone’s clubbing antics in the following video:

The sunflower singer climbed to the city’s 24-hour super club with $ 50,000 dollar bills shortly after her appearance at Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover in Virginia Key Beach Park.

The 24-year-old’s performance was delayed slightly after Miami was hit by heavy downpours on Friday. As he continued, he said to the audience, “Sorry for the delay, the weather is pretty short. I want to thank everyone who went through a foot of rain. Thank you for listening to these great songs. “

Who was all the money for in the club? Well, it wasn’t for Posty himself when he continued to hand out bundles of notes to those present. Not really surprising – we all knew that he had many “green hundreds” in his safe.

The footage of the musician’s generosity was later published in 11Miami’s Instagram reports, so that all 194,000 followers could watch how club goers were treated with little disposable income.

Post Malone spoke to TMZ about his night and said he was “no longer a real strip club type”. So when he goes out, he likes to spoil his friends and those around him with some money instead of throwing it away.

After the recent death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, he offered the Bryant family his respect and “all the strength and love of the world”.

More than three million people have also signed a petition asking the NBA to “immortalize” Bryant in the form of a new logo.

