Mark Wahlberg, Post Malone, Winston Duke and lots of punch: The first trailer for Spenser Confidential is here.

Based on the bestselling novel Wonderland by Ace Atkins and the Spenser character by Robert B. Parker, the Netflix original Wahlberg puts you in a bombastic story of murder and police corruption.

It reunites The Departed Star with his long-time colleague Peter Berg, with whom he collaborated on Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day and the often malicious Mile 22 (which was their last project together).

Check out the first trailer for Spenser Confidential:

The title character is no stranger to the big screen – in 1985 the late Robert Ulrich played it in Spenser: For Hire on ABC. The trailer, which lasts almost a full three minutes, does quite a bit of action (probably far too much), but we’ll still walk you through the general story.

The official Netflix synopsis for the film is:

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) – a former police officer who is better known for making problems than solving them – has just been released from prison and is leaving Boston forever.

But first he is forced to help his old boxing coach and mentor Henry (Alan Arkin) with a promising amateur. This is Hawk (Winston Duke), a brazen, straightforward MMA fighter who is convinced that he will be a tougher opponent than Spenser has ever been.

When Spenser murdered two former colleagues, he recruited Hawk and his ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to help him investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

Spenser explains Hawk in the trailer more about the background story: “Imagine: dirty bulls, drug cartels and some great politicians who all work together. When I was a cop, I tried to kill these guys, but they insulted me. “

Wahlberg is also the producer of the film (alongside Berg and Neal H. Moritz), which also features Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone (who recently found himself at the end of a quick Conor McGregor strike).

It is the first known role for Duke since he appeared in Jordan Peele’s brilliant “Us” last year. His role as “M’Baku in Avengers: Endgame” was also repeated. There is also Post Malone – while he only appears briefly in the trailer, he makes an impression and tells Wahlberg’s character: “You are about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.”

Spenser Confidential is expected to be released on March 6th on Netflix.

