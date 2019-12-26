advertisement

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. – Just one day after Christmas, many busy shoppers were on their way to Walmart and Target in Dickson City early. Some were there to return.

“I wanted to come back, I wanted it to be as painless as possible, and it was absolutely,” said Priscilla Sible of Mount Cobb. She stopped early Thursday morning at the Walmart in Dickson City to return.

Others were looking for the best offers for Christmas decorations and other holiday supplies to stock up for next year.

“My wife brought me out today to get around fifty percent off some Christmas offers. Many people buy the day after Christmas because you get bargains, “said Tony Garbarino of Peckville.

That brought Dawn Piwowarczyk from Whites Crossing to dawn in search of brand new lights to decorate her house for the following Christmas. She also left the store with a few other items.

“It prepares me for the coming years, lots of wrapping paper,” Piwowarczyk said laughing.

While some are looking for the best deals the day after Christmas, others say this is a tradition that they perform every year.

“It’s a tradition to come to Jerry’s for their after-Christmas sale. We love meandering through the beautiful items and the displays, and we get ideas for next year, and sometimes gifts for next year!”, Said Sandy Jayne of Clarks Summit.

Sandy Jayne and her friends stop at Jerry’s For All Seasons in Dunmore every year. While it helps them prepare for the next Christmas season, it also helps relieve stress after the holidays.

“The stress has virtually disappeared for this year, so it’s more fun,” Jayne admitted.

