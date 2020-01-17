advertisement

Spending a day in a national park can be an exciting adventure. Reconnecting with nature is always a good time, but nearly 200 visitors to Yosemite National Park in California may have received something more than they expected. Health officials are now investigating more than 170 suspected cases of norovirus linked to visitors returning from Yosemite.

As NBC News reports, the vast majority of people who reported norovirus-like symptoms originated in early January. The number of cases has decreased steadily since then, but because the virus is highly contagious, it is still a potentially worrying issue.

Symptoms of norovirus infection can be severe, including vomiting and diarrhea, and the disease can spread rapidly from person to person through direct contact. Norovirus, also known as the “winter vomiting bug”, can be difficult to identify in the beginning because it exhibits symptoms similar to simple stomach flu. for even food poisoning.

Officials say that at least two of the allegedly sick persons have been confirmed to have norovirus. Since almost all affected individuals report identical symptoms and the vast majority of them have visited or even worked in the park during the same period, it is suspected that all cases are indeed related.

That said, it is not immediately clear where the virus originated or how nearly 200 park visitors were infected in such a short time. Park officials are still trying to limit the potential sources of infection and are reportedly interviewing people who are sick to get a better idea of ​​how this all started.

In the meantime, if you visited Yosemite in late December 2019 or early January 2020 and are experiencing similar symptoms, it is definitely a good time to contact your doctor, explain the situation and determine the best course of treatment.

Image source: Oliver Dixon / Shutterstock

