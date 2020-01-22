advertisement

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that officials are investigating a potential case of coronavirus – the mysterious disease that has killed more than a dozen people in China – in the northern state of Tamaulipas, which is on the U.S.-US border Mexico is located in Texas.

“There are already two cases identified, one of which is already excluded and one in Tamaulipas that is being monitored,” he said at a press conference, according to El Universal.

advertisement

He urged Mexican medical facilities in Mexico to be on high alert regarding possible cases of coronavirus, including people with signs of fever, respiratory problems, or who have traveled to China.

“The corona virus is being examined. If we have more information, we’ll publish it today, ”he told Bloomberg News.

Tamaulipas health minister, Gloria Molina, said the sick man reported his situation to officials after he felt sick, according to Bloomberg News. He traveled to Wuhan, China in December and is now under supervision at home, she said.

According to Bloomberg, the man had a stopover in Tijuana on the US-Mexico border.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on December 10, 2019. (Henry Romero / Reuters)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to announce on Wednesday whether the outbreak is a global public health emergency.

Chinese officials said Wednesday that the death toll has increased to 17 and the Wuhan virus has spread to places like Beijing, Shanghai, Macau and Hong Kong in China, Reuters reported. Hundreds of people were infected.

The virus has also been identified in Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

President Donald Trump said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had a plan to contain the virus.

“We have a plan and we think it will be handled very well. We have already done very well, ”he told reporters in Davos, Switzerland. “The CDC is great. Very professional.”

It came after the CDC confirmed on Tuesday that there was a confirmed case of coronavirus in Seattle, Washington.

“Based on the travel history and the patient’s symptoms, health professionals suspected this new coronavirus. A clinical sample was collected and sent to the CDC overnight, where laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis yesterday, ”the CDC said in a press release. “(The patient) is in good condition and is being hospitalized for precaution and short-term monitoring, not because of serious illnesses,” said the Washington State Health Department.

The Chinese city of Wuhan will be quarantined by officials on January 23. This means that public transport will be suspended.

“If there is no special reason, citizens should not leave Wuhan City,” the Wuhan City Government said in a statement, according to state-sponsored media. “Airports and train stations that can be used to leave the city are temporarily closed. The closings will continue until the next announcement. “

advertisement