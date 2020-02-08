advertisement

Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott are not much to see together in Brandon Cronenberg’s science fiction thriller “Possessor”, but they had to adopt each other’s manners and act as if they were one person.

In “Possessor,” Riseborough plays a world-class killer who uses the brain of an unsuspecting Abbott host and adopts the perfect crime using advanced brain implantation technology. In a way, Riseborough and Abbott play themselves and their co-star.

“She is supple and stealthy and spends her life changing shape. She employs people’s psyches one by one to commit these crimes,” Riseborough told Brian Welk of TheWrap at Sundance. “She is a person who is no longer really tied to her own identity when you meet her at the beginning of the film.”

Riseborough’s character begins with the film in which he spies on Abbott and repeats his words so that she can grasp the inflections of his voice and mannerisms as soon as she takes control of his mind. But when the film switches to Abbott’s perspective, it has to be careful, as if it were possessed by Riseborough and how she would do it.

“We had a lot of conversations, talked a lot about it, a lot of funny acting, small gestures that we can imitate, or I would ask Andrea: ‘How did you do it? ‘, little strange exercises like this that slowly but surely developed into a strange duality. “

“And the really interesting and complex thing is that not only does she occupy the character Colin that Chris is playing, but that someone occupies this character Colin who really has no self-confidence and really has so many identities and has occupied the brain of Maybe I know not how many people are 100 or more. Riseborough added.

Cronenberg, the son of filmmaker David Cronenberg, explains that the sci-fi productions of “Possessor” are actually just a metaphor for how people can feel as if they are losing control of their own lives.

“It’s a film that leaves something like room for discussion,” said Cronenberg. “But the science fiction elements are, in a way, a metaphor for the way we construct and maintain our identities, and how acting and building character and narrative are fundamental to how we act as human beings.”

Check out the interview with the “Possessor” team above.

