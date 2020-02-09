advertisement

In my second episode of “Positive Touchdown Regression Candidates for 2020”, I will take a look at running backs, which, after being overwhelmed in 2019, saw a natural upswing in fantasy production. These running backs recorded a large number of goals, rush attempts, and catch percentage, but achieved a below-average amount of rushes and touchdowns.

In my last issue, I looked at quarterbacks and bottlenecks that could survive off-season and increase productivity. These players had a great chance in terms of volume in 2019, but didn’t see a corresponding increase in touchdowns. Since volume and touchdowns are positively correlated, players with a volume that is constant year-over-year should see an increase in the score after underperforming the previous year.

Like mobile quarterbacks, running backs have two dimensions in which both areas can experience positive regression. All players on this list have an additional receiving element in their game in addition to their rush ability, so positive regression in one or both areas could easily get them into the fantasy rankings. Let’s take a look at a few setbacks that can be expected to return naturally to the mean in 2020.

advertisement

Practice fast mock drafts with our free mock draft simulator >>

Alvin Kamara (RB – NO)

The New Orleans Saints lag behind Alvin Kamara was one of the top 3 positions in fantasy designs last September. He had just completed two seasons in a row where he graduated as RB3 and RB4 in PPR and was a fan favorite of most illustrators. However, there was a massive drop in production this season and he ended the PPR as a low-end RB1 with an average of six fewer fantasy points per game.

Nevertheless, there was an opportunity for 2019. With Mark Ingram’s exodus to Baltimore and the arrival of Latavius ​​Murray, Kamara experienced a career high in fast-paced business. It had the eighth highest catch rate and the fifth highest number of targets among the returns. Still, his performance dropped when he received an average of 2.2 meters per reception and three fewer touchdowns than last year.

In a hurry aspect, he was consistent in his yards per carry compared to 2018, but had great success in the touchdown department. Kamara got into the season and had a career average of one rush touchdown per 14 runs. This season, however, he was unable to reach the end zone as he only managed one rush touchdown per 34 runs in 2019.

Although he saw only 23 fewer touches, he scored 12 fewer touches. Towards the end of the season, Kamara saw a positive regression as four of his five Rushing results were scored in the last two games of the regular season. I expect Alvin Kamara to see a significant increase in touchdowns and a return to his top five in 2020.

Le’Veon Bell (RB – NYJ)

Le’Veon Bell was another first-round fantasy choice that disappointed last season. Bell played the third highest snap percentage, tried the eleventh highest rush and had the seventh goals among the returns. However, he only scored four touchdowns on a crime with a total of 25 points. He was bound with Leonard Fournette for the least number of rushing touchdowns for running backs with more than 200 carry bets.

Surprisingly, despite the 83 percent share, Bell has had the lowest number of transmissions, receptions and destinations since 2015. Adam Gase was persistent in his approach and did not opt ​​for an offensive to get Bell the ball. Although Bell played several games with a replacement quarterback and behind an offensive line that allowed more than 50 sacks this year, he was not used as a safety valve on the offensive. Bell had global talent and great opportunities in 2019, but was underutilized and his fantasy output dropped as a result.

His outlook should be better for 2020. Bell will either stay with the Jets for another year to build a relationship with Sam Darnold and a positive regression will hit him, or he will be put in a better situation where his talents can be maximized. In both cases, Bell should be better off than last season.

Even if Bell hits a career low again, which I very much doubt, he should score a larger percentage of the team’s touchdowns and be more efficient overall. Expect Bell to re-enter the RB1 area regardless of his landing site after leaving PPR as RB15 last year.

Tarik Cohen (RB – CHI)

Though David Montgomery stole the limelight in the Chicago background, Tarik Cohen had the opportunity to land well above his RB28 PPR. In order to use his unique pace and run after the fishing ability, Cohen was used continuously throughout the field and positioned himself in the backfield, slot and out wide.

Despite averaging the third most frequent destinations and the fourth most frequent receptions of a return, Cohen was only able to accumulate 456 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, which reached the tenth most or eighth most frequently. This was a significant drop from the 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns he had accumulated on 13 fewer destinations the previous year. With a similar volume, Cohen should see a sharp increase in incoming goods and touchdowns in 2020.

From a glittering point of view, Cohen should see a significant improvement. He had no noisy landings and no runs more than 20 meters this year. Last year, Cohen scored three quick touchdowns and shot seven runs over 20 yards. With his speed and agility, Cohen should be able to break a few more runs and make chunk wins next season.

As the offense improves and it can only rise from here, Cohen should collect more valuable space targets and find his way to the end zone. Cohen won’t be a league winner, but he could be an undervalued RB2 that is worth winning on draft day.

Leonard Fournette (RB – JAC)

Positive regression does not always mean that a player will improve in all areas of his game compared to the previous year. Players can regress positively in some areas, but negatively in others. I see exactly this case for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the third year in a row since it should see a positive regression in the touchdown section but a negative regression in the receiving game.

Fournette had a great opportunity to be successful on the spot this year as he recorded the seventh fastest attempt to rewind, landing 265 times on the rock. He had the second highest snap percentage among running backs (88 percent) and started most games in his career. He also set career heights in rushing and receiving standards.

As always, touchdowns were the forgotten piece of the puzzle. Fournette only managed three quick touchdowns this year, lagging 35 other second half rounds. He also had zero touchdowns despite seeing 100 goals. As with Le’Veon Bell, it was his doom that he was inconsistent in the quarterback position and scored few points. Fournette has shown that he is an incredibly effective runner in his career, and I can see that he doubles, if not triples, his rapid touchdown performance as the offense shows a natural improvement in 2020.

While Fournette should see less reception work as he has more than doubled his career high on goals, his reception touchdown edition will experience a boost. Next season he will likely be more undervalued in the standard leagues than in the PPR, but he will still benefit from positive touchdown regression.

Practice fast mock drafts with our free mock draft simulator >>

Dan Ambrosino is a well-known author at FantasyPros. You can find more information from Dan in his archive and follow him @ AmbrosinoNFL,

advertisement