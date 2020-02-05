advertisement

The tendency towards topicality affects us all. As fantasy football players, we tend to stick to the latest information and ignore previous conflicting information. Therefore, we tend to underestimate players who have performed poorly in the past season, although there are data that suggest that their performance was an anomaly. I intend to remedy this psychological error by analyzing players who are most likely to regress positively next year. When people hear a regression, their immediate thoughts go straight to a negative regression, where a player’s performance from the previous year was unsustainable and will likely fall back to the average in the coming year. My colleague Isaiah Sirois treated these candidates in this article.

In my analysis, I want to address those who underperformed in 2019 but should see a general increase in production in 2020. Similar to negative regression, there are a variety of statistics that can be affected by this metric, but touchdowns are the most common fleeting of them all. Players who have had a below average number of touchdowns this year will typically find a positive regression to the average of the next year as long as the chance remains constant. Positive regression does not necessarily mean that a player becomes an all-star after a below-average game time, but only an improvement in the mathematical probability. While negative regression candidates are likely to be overblown, players facing positive regression are likely to be signed next year and may be potential thefts if you buy them at a discount.

In this three-part series, we’ll look at positive regression candidates who may see an increase in fantasy performance in 2020. Since you normally only start one of these positions in standard leagues, we combine this list and start with QBs and TEs.

Kyler Murray (QB – ARI)

Murray resuscitated an Arizona Cardinals offense that died clinically in 2018 and could have been an average of 8.5 points more and 59.6 meters more passes per game in 2019.

Murray had the ninth highest pass attempts in the league and threw the ball 569 times in the regular season, but he only managed 20 touchdowns, which made him 23rd among the quarterbacks. He was able to move the ball, but stopped within the 20 yard line. The Cardinals ranked 29th in the Red Zone touchdown percentage in the NFL in 2019, and Murray should be able to convert more of these opportunities to points in 2020 and improve his touchdown performance. From a hurry point of view, Murray’s 93 rush attempts were translated into only four points. Compared to other quarterbacks with 75 or more rushes, Murray was one of the lowest quarterbacks in terms of touchdown percentage per rush. Opportunity gets the production going, and Murray missed the touchdown satisfaction in his run and pass game despite numerous possibilities.

The Cardinals QB should see more opportunities and an increase in performance in its second year as a professional. Given the blockade in the Arizona backfield, which added up to 14 touchdowns in 2019, some of these touchdowns will go to Murray next season, whether he takes them in or hands them over. Though Murray scores overall QB7 this year, he’s a key candidate for positive regression and could be among the top 5 fantasy quarterbacks next season.

Jared Goff (QB – LAR)

While Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff came under pressure in 2019, his performance should be a sign of the good in 2020. Although he has had a career this year (Jameis Winston was the best in the league), he was only ranked 16th in the quarterbacks in touchdown passes. Much of this was related to the Rams’ ability to play the ball on the goal line, as Malcolm Brown and Todd Gurley scored 17 goals.

Goff will likely notice a natural increase in touchdown passes, even if he sees a small decrease in passport volume, as the team is not that far behind. He has had an average of one touchdown per 19 attempts in the past three seasons, but only one touchdown per 28 attempts this year. A positive touchdown regression is emerging for Goff, which should improve his imagination considerably. Many fear that Goff will see a massive drop in passport volume next season as the Rams switch to more sets with two tight ends from week 13. However, Goff scored an average of 43.2 attempts per game in December. Its temporary volume should not decrease dramatically despite the change in scheme, and it should see a natural increase in production with its constant volume.

If you’re like me and waiting until the later rounds to grab your quarterback, Goff might be a good choice. The Rams quarterback will be undervalued next year and should rise to the top 12 in 2020 after finishing this season as overall QB15.

Darren Waller (TE – OAK)

For every person who had lost a design due to Antonio Brown’s selection, there was someone else who became Darren Waller’s benefactor. The Raiders’ close end had a breakthrough in 2019, which became a central point in John Gruden’s offensive and overshadowed 1,100 yards received in this role. When you moved in or picked up Waller, you were in the tight end position.

You probably think to yourself: “Waller was a great ending. How is he prepared for positive regression in 2020? “And you are right – Waller was fantastic in 2019. Among all players in the tight final position, he achieved the second highest snap percentage, the third highest goals and the second highest catches. Nevertheless, a positive regression is not only reserved for those who did poorly in the previous year. Although Waller performed well in terms of catches and yards, the touchdowns failed.

In 2019, Waller only got three touchdowns that tied him in position for the 19th. His rookie runner, Foster Moreau, got five touchdowns. Although Waller led his team with a 22 percent goal share and 46 goals more than the next player, he only achieved 14 percent of the Raiders’ touchdowns. Regardless of whether the Raiders’ offensive improves or not, Waller is a safety blanket for Derek Carr and a pillar of the offensive. I wouldn’t be surprised if he outperformed his ADP and doubled his touchdown performance next season.

Mike Gesicki (TE – MIA)

The close end of the Dolphins launch may not find the love of fantasy football owners, but it definitely deserves it. Even though Miami was a dumpster fire for much of the year, Gesicki held its own in the tight-end group and became TE1. He had the seventh highest goal in the tight ends this year, although he only played the 23rd highest percentage of snaps (65). He wasn’t physically compliant as a route runner and Miami tried to use his skills.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins’ quarterback room was unstable last year, and their ineffectiveness hampered Gesicki’s chances. Although he saw 89 goals, he only caught 51 balls for 570 yards, both taking 12th place under the tight ends. Its 57 percent catch rate was the worst among the bottlenecks with 60 or more targets. The opportunity spawns production, but the quarterback’s dysfunction spawns the disaster.

Fortunately for Gesicki, the Dolphins should experience greater stability in the quarterback space in 2020. Either Ryan Fitzpatrick will be a full-time starter, or a newcomer will be used on day 1 quarterback game given the great opportunity he received in 2019. When the Dolphins move into second class under Brian Flores, all offensive players who aren’t called DeVante Parker should see significant improvements. Gesicki could become a draft day value in August as positive regression should help improve its fantasy finish from 2019.

