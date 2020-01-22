advertisement

Cornerback, linebacker, defensive end and receiver are at the top of the Birds list

We’ve all heard the 2020 vision from Howie Roseman, general manager of Philadelphia Eagles, that they have to get younger. However, they still have to gain a foothold in the free agent market to add some positions.

At the top of the list are broad recipients and cornerbacks. Linebackers could also be an area where they are active if they don’t bring back Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

advertisement

Despite an excess of defense purposes, the Eagles could choose to spend on a proven Passrusher too. A player like the one who ended Carson Wentz’s season: Jadeveon Clowney.

So let’s take a look at some players whose contracts are about to expire and which could go well with the Eagles:

cornerbacks

Logan Ryan. New England’s previous round 3 pick had a big year for Tennessee in 2019 and will turn 29 next month. He played his whole career for winners.

Bradley Roby. Was only a starter in his fifth season in Denver and then signed a contract with the Texans for one year in 2019. This could have been a breakout season if he hadn’t sustained an injury that would have limited him to 10 games at age 27, with two interceptions and 38 tackles.

Juston Burris. Became a starter for the first time in 2019 when he had career highs in interceptions (two) and tackles (30) in 14 games. Unlike Ryan, he doesn’t have much experience of winning, but could be hungry.

Trae Waynes. The previous selection in the first round of Minnesota delivered 58 duels and one interception for high-quality defense in 2019. He is 27 years old.

Many of the top cornerbacks are north of 30 years old. These include Jimmy Smith and Chris Harris. As mentioned earlier, eagles need to get younger, not older.

Wide receiver

Robby Anderson. The 26-year-old from Temple University drove 207 passes for 3059 yards and 20 touchdowns with the jets in the first four years.

Breshard Perriman. He is 6-2, 215 and an average of 16.4 meters per catch. And he’s only 26. He’ll cost some money. But it could be worth it.

Devin Funchess. A broken collarbone ended his Indianapolis season after just one game. But he remains a young, promising talent who averaged 16.1 yards per catch in 2016 and received 840 yards with Carolina in 2017.

Note: The Eagles don’t have to mess with the over 30s in this position either. So cross Emmanuel Sanders and A.J. Green from the list.

linebacker

David Mayo. Started for the first time in 2019 and got through with 80 tackles and 2.0 sacks for the Giants. He could be tempting at the right price at the age of 26.

Joe Schobert. Had a monster year with 133 tackles, four interceptions and 2.0 sacks and totally outperformed his rookie contract with Cleveland. He has just turned 26. Eagles probably can’t afford it.

The Eagles will almost certainly not spend a lot of money on a free agent linebacker in a 4-3 win. You will only find bargains here.

Defensive end

Jadeveon Clowney. Yes, he ended Carson Wentz’s season (and any chance the Eagles had to get ahead in the playoffs) by deliberately lowering his head and initiating contact between the helmets. No, you cannot withhold that from him during negotiations. His numbers fell back in 2019 only because he had suffered a serious injury to the core muscles. He is an amazing talent that has not yet peaked and will turn 27 next month.

Arik Armstead. It will cost less than Clowney, although its 10.0 sacks in 2019 were more than Clowney ever had. This is because the San Francisco 49er has only been launched two years ago. But it is appealing because on July 6, 1992 it can also play indoors.

Vic Beasley. His best year was 2016 (15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles). But he is long-lived and was not exactly cut into liver in 2019, where he completed the best 42 tackles of his career at the age of 27 with 8.0 sacks for the falcons.

The Eagles could have more roster sales than usual this off-season. In this case, they can’t afford to make too many mistakes with the veterans they bring from other organizations.

They have to keep their culture intact.

advertisement