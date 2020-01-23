advertisement

How do we protect our houses from the unknown? Stronger building regulations.

After the devastation of Hurricane Michael, University of Florida professor David Prevatt examined the damage and wrote a report on the impact on Florida homes. His report states that homes built before the nationwide building codes were introduced in 2002 did much more damage than newer homes. He came to the conclusion that stricter building codes work, but newer houses were also damaged by Michael’s violent wind.

Surprisingly, some houses survived almost unscathed. Habitat for Humanity had built several homes that exceeded building codes by simply adding strategically placed nails, some small metal connectors, and shutters that formed a sealed package. This inexpensive change was enough that Michael’s homes withstood the 200 km / h wind, well above the 120 km / h required by Florida’s current codes.

advertisement

Only 120 miles an hour? That’s right. Florida has weaker building regulations in the panhandle than in South Florida, where buildings are built for 175 mph wind. Maybe it made sense once, but now the reality is 150 mph wind in the panhandle and elsewhere on the coast.

There is no complete agreement on climate change, but it is clear that despite very complex computer models and advanced artificial intelligence, the weather today is more unpredictable than ever. If you were firmly rooted in a worldview in which science accurately predicts the weather, these hurricanes will shake your foundations. We’re just not sure how many strong hurricanes will land in Florida next year.

How do we protect our houses from the unknown? Stronger building regulations. We know they work, but it is difficult to get there. We also know that some older houses are stronger, but without inspection we don’t know how strong or what is needed. Florida legislation will consider new building regulations next year and address the obvious issues identified in Prevatt’s report. Legislators should also prepare for wind speeds of 200 km / h, which extend far inland, and make this the new minimum standard.

We should update codes for renovations and repairs. The recommendations refer to roofs and include the use of better nails, the connection of the roof to the walls and the walls to the foundation. Then seal the underlay with new materials to make it more waterproof, even if the shingles or tiles are torn off. During a normal exchange cycle, this would only cost $ 800.

Some houses will still be lost, each is a disaster in itself, but we won’t lose that many. Strengthening your home costs money, but it’s not as much as replacing your home and all of the things it contains. Lower insured losses could be a source of finance.

An updated building code will assure home buyers that their investment and family are safe. Otherwise, we risk what happens in Mexico Beach: residents and businesses don’t come back because they have lost everything and are afraid that it will happen again. Who can blame them? Legislation cannot allow unsafe houses just to save a few cents. You can find other ways to keep housing affordable instead of cutting corners and edges. We know that is a mistake.

BILL NEWTON, ST. PETERSBURG

Editor’s note: Newton is the deputy director of the Florida Consumer Action Network (FCAN), a nonprofit, non-partisan group dedicated to consumer issues such as insurance, healthcare, utilities, and the environment.

advertisement