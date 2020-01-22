advertisement

DALLAS – Kristaps Porzingis was back in the lineup for Dallas on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing ten games with right knee pain.

The 7-foot-3 striker was expected to return to Sacramento almost a week ago, but it was a late scratch when knee pain reappeared while warming up. Porzingis missed another game because he was also dealing with an illness.

The 24-year-old Latvian has teamed up with his compatriot Luka Doncic to get the Mavericks back into the playoffs after Dallas missed the postseason in the past three years. It’s the longest playoff drought for the franchise company in 20 years.

Porzingis took second place in the team against the Clippers after Doncic, scoring 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Porzingis is in his first season with Dallas after being traded by the New York Knicks almost a year ago while still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee. Porzingis suffered this injury in February 2018, shortly after he was appointed to the All Star team.

