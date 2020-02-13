Midfielder OJ Porteria was ready – just like his family and friends, about 30 of them – to give Filipino football league champion Ceres-Negros a boost in the 2020 AFC Cup debut.

With mother Jocelyn, who had traveled from the United States to lead a contingent of followers for her son’s club at Rizal Memorial Stadium, Porteria continued his inspired form for the Busmen who helped Cambodian champion Svay Rieng kick off Group G. 4: 0 ripped Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old benefited from his renewed commitment to improving his fitness. He scored one of two goals from Spanish striker Bienve Marañon and kicked off Japanese midfielder Takashi Odawara in the 13th minute.

Porteria’s impressive performance at the start of the season is a good sign of his club’s progress and increases his chances of joining the national team in the next international window in March.

“I’m just staying focused,” said Porteria, who has struggled to keep a spot on the Azkals lineup in recent years. “I can’t be satisfied. We have to keep moving forward.”

Porteria’s consistency has been one of the hallmarks of Ceres’ success this year. He also scored two goals in the AFC Champions League qualifier against Shan United and shone 1-0 against the Thai powerhouse Port FC.

Last night, Porteria was inspired by its contingent of fans, which was part of the 4,146 spectators in the stadium.

“It’s just great to get this kind of support at home,” said Porteria, whose support group in the stands included ex-Adamson basketball star Val Chauca and La Salle guard Jordan Bartlett.

The Busmen were in control of much of the game, but they also needed the heroism of goalkeeper Roland Muller, who denied Brazilian Thiago dos Sanos the penalty in the first half.

The Busmen greeted Manny Ott again in midfield, got into a good pace and won the ball in dangerous areas every time they squeezed.

The Busmen combined their quality with a tireless drive and, due to the goal difference, came first in their group before Bali United from Indonesia. Bali dropped Than Quang Ninh 4-1 at home in the other Group G game.

Risto Vidakovic knows that he has holes in his squad – with a lack of a natural left-back. However, the coach did set up a 3-4-3 lineup, which allowed them to hold the ball for long periods of time, with technically superior players like Stephan Schrock, Ott, Odawara and Marañon whirling the ball around with confidence.

“This was a game we had to take seriously, but of course we have to improve if we play against the stronger teams in our group,” said the Serb.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.