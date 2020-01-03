advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 25 points, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had 22 each, and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-116 in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

Porter struck out 11 of 12 attempts from the field, including 2 of 3 from the 3-point range, and completed just one turnover in 23 minutes. Will Barton added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Denver.

Jeremy Lamb had a game-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Myles Turner added 21 points, T.J. Warren scored 20 and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and nine rebounds for Indiana.

The Pacers played guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was ruled out with a painful back. Brogdon lost three games in December with a hamstring injury.

Denver rebounded from 14 in the first quarter and 64-62 at halftime. She didn’t get her first lead until Gary Harris hit a three-pointer to make it 73-70 three minutes after the intermission.

The run traded hands several times, but Monte Morris hit a 3-goalie and a jumper in the bottom of the third to give the Nugget a 92-88 lead going into the fourth.

Porter scored twice to give Denver a 100-91 lead. Indiana cut it to four in a three-point play, but Denver responded by going to Jokic, who scored the next six points for the Nugget.

The advantage was four points again, but Porter hit a win, Murray made a jumper and Jokic scored with a quick kick to make it 117-107.

Indiana went within six with 50 seconds and had a chance to get close, but Aaron Holiday missed a jumper and Denver locked him in line.

Lamb and Warren led Indiana in the first half, scoring 18 and 14, respectively.

Murray’s 17 points kept them close to Nugget and prepared for a comfortable half from Jokic. Center scored just two points and played only 8:10 due to misplaced trouble, but Denver was able to close the gap before the break.

Down 58-50 behind Warren’s jumper, the Nugget closed out the half in a 12-6 contest and nearly took the lead when Paul Millsap kicked a free-kick missed by Mason Plumlee and launched a 30-foot horn, but it was blocked by Myles Turner.

