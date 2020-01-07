advertisement

When Tom Pope struck a equalizer for Port Vale in the third round of the FA Cup against Manchester City on Saturday evening, the retweets escalated on a post he sent last summer.

While watching England play in the Nations League, Pope suggested that if he played John Stones every week he would score 40 goals a season.

On Saturday, Stones and 17-year-old Taylor Harwood-Bellis were part of Man City’s defense.

After the game, Pope was invited to the city dressing room.

“They all pulled me in, the Man City players, but John didn’t speak to me,” said the 34-year-old from Sky Sports.

“It was a bit of a hassle. I shook his hand, but he wasn’t very happy.”

Man City won the game 4-1. The Pope was happy to see his team rise against the Premier League team.

“It was just a joke and people dug it up because we drew Man City,” said Pope.

“Suddenly it’s everywhere and people talked about my case.

“He’s a world-class center half. I just said he wasn’t very physical and that’s it. I don’t care if people think I’m wrong.”

“I spoke to (Benjamin) Mendy and he said all of their players beat him for weeks and they made him do it, and then of course I met and he is probably devastated.

“But I was just hoping that I would have half the chance to throw one out. The last thing you want to do is be beaten 7-0 after points to Twitter, not points, and everyone’s laughing.

“It was nice to stop a couple of people to support what I said, but it’s water from a duck’s back. It didn’t bother me too much anyway.”

