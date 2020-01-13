advertisement

Port Adelaide has joined the city’s growing million dollar club and sold a unique, recently renovated two-in-one house last month.

The six-bedroom property at 94 St Vincent St is contracted for $ 1.1 million. It is the first residential property in a coastal suburb to achieve a price in the six-figure range.

It is because of a 36.7 percent rise in property prices in the past 12 months in 2020 that Port Adelaide is considered one of the best suburbs in South Australia.

Ray White Port Adelaide agent Nick Psarros, who sold the property as part of an expression of interest campaign, said the house’s unique appearance had spurred demand for buyers.

“We sold it after two openings and the vendors actually had an offer before it came on the market,” he said.

“It was from a couple who had watched the property be expanded and renovated so that they made a really good offer.

“But for the sake of fairness, we decided to put it on the market, and it ended up selling for more and for another couple who now intends to live in it.”

“I think the sale is a sign of what to expect in the region and shows that sales of over $ 1 million with the right product are easily achievable.”

Built as a photo studio for A.E Bond, the multi-story house was bought by the vendors in 2013 when it didn’t look much more than a shop front.

Over the course of five years, the property was converted into two independent houses that are ideal for the life of generations or for subletting.

Key features included six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, and an internal mural designed by Venice-based artist Peeta as part of the Wonderwalls Festival in Port Adelaide and The Big Picture Fest 2019.

Real estate analyst Terry Ryder, who named Port Adelaide Enfield one of the state’s top five hotspots this year, said employment growth in the region was the main driver of demand for residential property.

“The Port Adelaide district is being strengthened by a number of factors, including the massive long-term project to build naval ships and relocate government jobs to the district,” he said.

“As such, it is one of the leading suburban countries with increasing buyer demand, and prices are starting to respond.

“This is underpinned by strong rental demand and very low vacancies, with most zip codes showing vacancies below 1 percent.”

