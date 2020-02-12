Amazon now has AirPods in stock starting at $ 139, which is $ 20 less than you pay at an Apple Store. If you want the model that comes with a wireless charging case, you can now save $ 30 at Amazon. Both are great deals if you love Apple earbuds, but there is another option that you should definitely consider. The SoundPEATS Truengine SE True Wireless earbuds are hot new cordless headphones recently released by the best-selling audio brand SoundPEATS, and they are on sale for just $ 35.18 if you clip the coupon on the site and use the promotional code D2W56LYU on check-out. They sound so much better than AirPods and they cost a small fraction of the price! You can also use the new SoundPEATS TrueWings True Wireless earbuds for $ 32.89 with coupon code PSUBF9TB if you prefer a form factor closer to Apple’s Powerbeats Pro earphones.

SoundPEATS Truengine SE True Wireless earbuds

[QCC 3020 Chipset & aptX Audio] – With low power consumption and stable connectivity, plus the latest Bluetooth 5.0, a stable transmission speed can be guaranteed at any time and anywhere with Hi-Fi stereo sound

[Dual Dynamic Drivers & Crossovers] – The dual dynamic drivers in each earbud with exclusive crossover creates resonant bass and crystal-like treble, creating a compelling and melodic listening experience

[Multifunctional button operation] – The MFB button supports many functions such as volume up / down, play / pause music, answer / hang up a call, the next / previous song, activate Siri, and so on.

[27 hours of play time] – The charging cassette has about 4 full charges and each charge works for about 6 hours, a total of 27 hours of play time, so you can enjoy the beautiful moment all day without interruption

[Hassle-free warranty] – We offer a 12-month trouble-free warranty, so you can use our products with confidence. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will respond within 24 hours

SoundPEATS TrueWings True Wireless earbuds

[SUITABLE FOR SPORTS] – Adjustable and well-fitting ear hooks and ergonomic in-ear design exclude falling. Reinforced and compact construction with IPX7 waterproof protects the earbuds so that they are free of water or sweat damage.

[22 HOURS OF PLAY] – Equipped with USB-C charge for stability and safety. The earbuds work 4 hours per charge. The charging case offers a further 4.5 times the full charge, a total of 18 hours to keep your music going.

[IMPROVED POWERFUL SOUND] – Built-in 13.6 mm bio-compound diaphragm driver with high accuracy and sensitivity streams fine tuned soft and thick bass along with delicate and smooth high midtones to give you a more realistic sound.

[FULL TOUCH CONTROL] – Super sensitive on-ear touch control provides easy access to adjust your music, handle phone calls and activate voice assistant and transparency mode. Volume control is also included to offer you every convenience.

[MONO / STEREO MODE] – With the latest 5.0 chip with stable transfer you can first remove the left or right earphone or both at the same time. Both earbuds have a built-in microphone. PS: SOUNDPEATS offers a 12-month trouble-free guarantee to guarantee the enjoyment of your purchase.

