Call me old-fashioned, but I’ve always enjoyed using Apple’s built-in Mail app for iOS. Of course, the app itself lacks a number of advanced features that you can easily find on third-party email clients, but the overall user experience is simple, usable, and relatively straightforward. I’ve tried any number of email clients over the years, but I always seem to be returning to Apple’s own Mail app for iOS.

Although I can certainly understand the desire to use a more elaborate email client for iOS, it is wise to do some research before downloading certain email clients from the App Store. As outlined in a new and striking Motherboard article, a number of popular email apps – including one found in a list of top 100 productivity apps – are scraping users’ emails and selling of anonymized data to third parties.

The report reads in part:

The popular Edison email app, which is among the top 100 productivity apps in the Apple App Store, scraps users’ email inboxes and sells products based on that information to customers in the financial, travel and e-mail commerce sector. The content of Edison users’ inboxes is particularly interesting for companies that can purchase the data to make better investment decisions, according to a J.P. Morgan document obtained by Motherboard.

Although the Edison website contains a privacy page where the company explains what it does with user data, there is a good chance that many Edison users are completely unaware of the company’s practices. By the way, Edison offers users a way to opt out of this data collection without any consequences for the user experience.

In particular, there are a number of other apps that collect user data in a dubious way, including an app called Cleanfox that is designed to seamlessly unsubscribe users from unwanted newsletters with just one click.

For clarity’s sake, there is no reason to run to the hills here. On the contrary, the above report illustrates that privacy-conscious users should be a little more familiar with the third-party email apps they choose to use.

Finally, in response to the motherboard report, Edison has placed a new page on his website in an effort to be more transparent about what it does behind the scenes.

To keep our Edison Mail app free and to protect your privacy by refusing an advertising-based business model, our company measures Edison Software e-commerce through technology that automatically recognizes commercial e-mails and extracts anonymous purchase information from them . Our technology is designed to ignore personal and business e-mail, which does not help us to measure market trends.

The full explanation can be viewed here.

