advertisement

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city to discover Hepburn Springs with a rare hospitality offer.

The Grande Hotel, a 11-room dining, wellness, and wedding venue, is on the market with an offer price of $ 2.25 million.

advertisement

According to CoreLogic, the 2901 square meter property at 1 Church Ave. sold in April 2011 for $ 902,000.

RELATED: Chance to Own a Private Bass Peninsula in Southeast Victoria



Alkina Lodge: Luxury accommodation in Wattle Hill for the great price



Craig’s Royal Hotel in Ballarat for sale for the first time in two decades



Stuart Daylesford’s director Will Walton said the area has thrived as a tourist hotspot since becoming a favorite travel destination in the 1950s.

“At that moment, Hepburn Springs was becoming a luxury vacation destination for Melburnians,” said Walton. “There would be many emigrants, obviously other Australians too.

“One of the big tickets at the time that was being renovated was the Palais-Theater, which is about 100 meters from the Grande (Hotel).”

According to Walton, mineral water, the architecture of the gold rush era and the proximity to Melbourne have made the region popular.

“Because of the gold rush, the wealth that was in Hepburn Springs at the time was in abundance, so we still have some great architectures,” he said.

“Nowadays, of course, Melburnians are looking for a way out of the hustle and bustle of Melbourne and have decided that it is a very, very easy drive to Hepburn Springs and Daylesford.”

Mr. Walton said the buyer would most likely be a Melbourne or Interstate hospitality industry.

“The Grande has the option for someone who wants to run a restaurant. There is also a cabaret and accommodation, ”he said.

“People come here and they like the concept of fresh, quality food and affordability. You can still come here and enjoy a really good meal without feeling like you’re paying high tourism prices.”

READ MORE: Classic reservoir thick brick palace adorns market



The Portsea family injects $ 5 million to tear down the house



Frankston South auction house hopes for a strong start to 2020

jack.boronovskis@news.com.au

@jackboronovskis

advertisement