A popular vegan cafe has closed for downtown business.

Marwick’s vegan kitchen, which opened in December 2016 and became fully vegan in January 2018, announced on Sunday that it would not reopen.

Owners Mike and Lois Marwick announced the closure of the café on social media, paying tribute to its loyal customers.

The post said, “Marwick’s vegan kitchen is now closed. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this wonderful experience.

Posted by Marwick’s Vegan Kitchen on Sunday January 12, 2020

“We are very proud to have sown the seeds of all vegan establishments on the Dundee food scene. Now is the time to plant a new seed. “

The cafe announced last June that it would move to new larger premises on Nethergate after previously being based on Union Street.

