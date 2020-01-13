advertisement

Everyone is now all about AirPods, and it’s great if you don’t care about deep bass, sound isolation or earplugs that actually stay in your ears. However, if you are looking for those features in your next earbuds, we have another option that you should definitely look at. The Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones are bestsellers with more than 5,900 5-star ratings on Amazon. Gran a few now and you can get them for $ 129 instead of $ 150.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

A high-quality audio experience, consistently balanced at every volume, thanks to the active EQ from Bose. Connectivity technology: Wireless

Wireless convenience, with simple Bluetooth and NFC pairing using voice prompts

Exclusive stay Hearing and tips keep the headphones comfortably in place during training

Sweat and weather resistance for reliability during exercise

Battery life up to 6 hours per charge. Consult the user manual before use

