LOS ANGELES – They have conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now the band K-Pop BTS is making its debut on the famous auction circuit.

Seven signed microphones used by the group of seven South Korean members are expected to sell for $ 10,000 – $ 20,000 as a group at an auction next month during Grammy Awards week, Julien’s complaints said.

Microphones, described by Julien as the first to be auctioned by BTS. The band, with its message of self-confidence, has led a wave of Korean pop music, in Asia and the United States, just six years after its debut in 2013. BTS in 2019 became the first band since the Beatles to scored three No. 1 albums in a year on the Billboard 200 charts.

“The microphones were used from 2017-2019 on the ‘Love Yourself’ tour,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien Auctions. “If you own something like this, signed by each member, that is very much collected and in the coming years will most likely continue to value in value.”

The microphones will be sold, along with guitars signed by artists including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dave Grohl and Pete Townshend, at the Jan. 24 online auction to raise funds for the charity Academy’s recording arm, MusiCares.

The auction will take place two days before the Los Angeles Grammy Awards ceremony on January 26, and the same night that rock band Aerosmith is celebrated as the MusiCares band of the year for its influence on the music business over 50 years and its philanthropy efforts.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler will sell some of his firm’s scarves as well as a mic stand while guitarist Joe Perry is auctioning a signed Joe Perry Gibson Les Paul Signature guitar, which has a pre-sale estimate of $ 5,000 – $ 10,000. .

The auction advance tender starts Friday at http://www.JuliensLive.com. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Leslie Adler)

