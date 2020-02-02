advertisement

A 19th century Vatican palace was transformed into a homeless shelter by Pope Francis.

The beautiful building called The Palazzo Migliori is located directly on the famous St. Peter’s Square and next to the Vatican.

Pope Francis, who previously served as a haven for young single mothers for 70 years, decided to open the house to the homeless after the women’s shelter moved to a different location.

Baptized as the “Palace for the Poor” – the palace was blessed by the Pope on Friday, January 31, shortly before World Poor Day.

The Vatican News reported that Pope Francis personally instructed his Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, to transform him into a place where the homeless and poor in Rome can “sleep, eat, and learn”.

The four-story Palazzo Migliori was acquired by the Vatican in the 1930s and still bears the name of the Roman family who built it in the 19th century.

Cardinal Krajewski said that the top two floors of the building will be used for dormitories, in which around 50 men and women can sleep, while the lower two floors will be used for volunteers to teach people how to use computers.

There will also be additional space for reading, relaxation and psychological counseling.

At the request of the Vatican, the construction company behind the palace renovation hired a group of homeless people to help. They were so impressed with their work that they did it all day.

In 2016, the Pope invited the homeless to a mass in the Vatican where he criticized the global treatment of the poorest in society.

According to Mail Online, Pope Francis said during the mass:

It is threatening that we are getting used to this rejection more and more. We should be concerned when our conscience is numbed and we no longer see the brother or sister at our side or notice the serious problems in the world that are only becoming familiar from the headlines in the evening news.

This is the origin of the tragic contradiction of our time: As progress and new opportunities increase, which is good, fewer and fewer people can benefit from it.

There is no peace in the homes of the wealthy as long as there is no justice in the homes of all people.

There were an estimated 320,000 homeless people in the UK last year. Regardless of whether you are religious or not, the Pope must do more to help those in need.

